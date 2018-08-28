Shenfield retain Essex star Plom as Beard and Ali depart

Jack Plom of Essex and Shenfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith is already making team changes ahead of the 2019 Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One season.

The newly-appointed skipper, who took over the reins from former captain Jack Kliber after eight years, is determined to mainly promote players from within the club.

But he is expecting a few changes with them being relegated from the Premier Division last term.

Smith himself will join the batting line-up alongside old Hornchurch team-mate Chris Sains who has followed him to the club.

“I’ll be dropping down a league which will be good for me and hopefully I can help get Shenfield back into the Premier League where they belong,” said Smith.

The vastly-experienced batsman has also confirmed Essex youngster Jack Plom will remain at the club, but bowler Aaron Beard will be rejoining his old club Chelmsford in the top flight.

Arshad Ali has also left the club to seek a new challenge and Smith is now looking at his options, adding: “Apart from a couple of additions to the squad, and an overseas player, we will mainly be looking at players within the club.”

Former Hornchurch captain Smith is also going to be leaning on Kliber for advice and his inside knowledge of the club as he will remain in the line-up for the new season.

“Jack Kliber did a brilliant job in his eight years,” said Smith. “That’s a great effort and he achieved a third place in the Premier a few years back, which was brilliant, but he is still going to be around.

“He will bring some experience to the side and I’m sure he’ll still have his input.”