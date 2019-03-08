Search

New Shenfield skipper Smith wants to get promoted back into the Premier Division

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 May 2019

Shenfield CC were crowned Essex 6's champions (Pic: Jo Ballington)

Shenfield CC were crowned Essex 6's champions (Pic: Jo Ballington)

Newly-appointed Shenfield CC captain Roy Smith is determined to get promoted back into the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

The Chelmsford Road club were relegated to Division One last term but the new skipper is confident they can bounce right back up with a youthful line-up.

The vastly-experienced batsman, who helped Hornchurch win an unprecedented Essex League, Cup and T20 treble this year, has returned to the club.

He takes over the reigns from Jack Kliber who has led the side for the last eight years.

“Our target is to get promoted this year, obviously we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves, but we want to be up there.

“We'll see where we are at the half-way stage and assess it from there.

“With the couple of new signings we've got this year, we should be a bit stronger.”

Smith is backing his strong batting line-up including the likes of Jack Potticary and Harris Mahmood but insists they're still looking for a top spinner.

“We're still on the lookout for one marquee signing and we've still got a bit of time yet before the league starts.

“We're looking for a good spinner, as our batting line-up looks strong.

“We've got a few possibilities out there.”

“Jack Potticary is looking absolute class at the top of the order; he's playing a bit of county two's.

“We've brought Harris Mahmood back to the club, he's a dynamic hard-hitting batsman, so that's definitely beefed up our top order.

“With Sainsy (Chris Sains) and I in the middle and Tom Ballington another year older, I think we're looking very strong.”

Shenfield has also brought in all-rounder Jack Kowalski from Southend-on-Sea to bolster the squad as well as well of course former Hornchurch man Chris Sains.

“He's 28 years old and got a lot of ability, I still think he's got another 20 to 30 per cent in him to improve, which I've been trying to do.

“He's a good prospect.”

The skipper is also delighted at the amount of young talent already at the club.

“I'm quite surprised we had an inter-club game and we've got a lot of youngsters over there.

“We get a lot of help from Shenfield School so with a little bit of guidance in the right direction I think the club has got a good future.”

