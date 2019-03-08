Shenfield captain Smith full of praise for batsman Sains

Shenfield captain Roy Smith full of praise for batsman Chris Sains after he hit a century in their comfortable 217 run victory over Fives & Heronians.

Put into bat by the home side, they piled up 305-5 declared in 49 overs as Chris Sains clubbed a 68-ball century.

Sains hit nine sixes and seven fours on his way to three figures in an 84-minute onslaught, after Jack Potticary (76) had smacked two sixes and six fours in a 28-ball half-century earlier in the innings.

Haris Mahmood (42) put on 82 for the third wicket with Potticary, before captain Roy Smith (45) shared a century stand with Sains from just 85 balls, eventually putting on 134 for the fifth wicket.

Skipper Smith was full of praise for Sains and fellow batsman Potticary after their terrific displays.

"The release of them two is great, I'm especially pleased for Sainsy as I know what he can do," he said.

"Believe it or not it's the first time that he has batted in the league this year and it's incredible really that he went out there and hit the ball like he did in fairly tricky conditions.

"He's a special player, he's been there and done it at all levels, and I'm just pleased to have him over Shenfield with me as I know what he can do.

"There are not many players in the whole Essex League that can do what he does, and I think he proved to everyone what a good player he is."

The experienced batsman did admit they were unsure on what score to declare on at The Paddock.

"We didn't really know what score to settle on, I was hoping to declare a little bit earlier than I did but I wanted Sainsy to get his 100.

"Maybe 290 I was looking at, but that short boundary over Fives, but when I've played there in the past 300 might not be a safe score so it's difficult to know what is.

"In the end it didn't really matter because we've got fire power with the bowling and I had full faith we'd bowl them out and in the manner we did was very pleasing."

Abdul Ameer (2-67) nabbed a brace for Fives, who lost Pete Kilpatrick before a run had been scored in reply to Essex youngster Jack Plom (2-15).

Charlie Haddon (2-24) had success at the other end, before Monty Panesar (3-17) and Alex Karkoski (3-28) shared the remaining wickets as Fives were skittled for just 88 in 25 overs.