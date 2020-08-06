Search

Advanced search

Shenfield captain Ekers insists the future looks bright

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 06 August 2020

Ollie Ekers and George Ballington of Shenfied during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

Ollie Ekers and George Ballington of Shenfied during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New Shenfield captain Ollie Ekers says the future looks extremely bright as the club use this season to bring through more youngsters.

Ollie Ekers of Shenfield during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020Ollie Ekers of Shenfield during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

The Chelmsford Road outfit have handed chances to plenty of youth players including Max Bear, Ollie Todd, George and Tom Ballington, with plenty of others already in the first team from last season.

And the skipper is keen to make the most of the club’s thriving colts section to improve rather than recruit from rival clubs.

“Obviously we’ve got the benefit this year of no promotion or relegation so it has given us an opportunity to try a couple of young players that are starting to push through,” Ekers said.

“A couple of them are playing age-group cricket at county level, so we’re definitely looking to the future as it seems to be the most sustainable way to go, and with our colts section the way it is – it’s growing every year to the extent we’re having to put people on waiting lists.

“It’s good we can give the youngsters a taste of essentially Premier League cricket, so it’s a good experience and gives them an insight into good senior level cricket.

You may also want to watch:

“The future definitely looks bright for us and when you look at the twos as well, there is a couple of 14-year-olds playing.”

Shenfield lost by 80 runs to Billericay at the weekend after losing the toss as their opponents scored 296-2 thanks to Essex staffer Paul Walter hitting 166. They reached 216-4 in reply with Tom Ballington top scoring on 94 not out.

“It happens sometimes, especially when you’re playing against players of that calibre, they have the ability to take the game away from you which he (Walter) did,” said Ekers.

“The wicket was flat, didn’t offer too much for bowling, and he took full advantage of that. There was plenty of positives to take away and plenty of points we can improve going forward. It was a bit of learning curve for us.”

They welcome Hornchurch, who feature former captain Roy Smith, on Saturday as they search for their first win of the season.

“We had a couple of pre-season friendlies against them, we played a couple of 2020 games, one of which we won,”said Ekers.

“The boys have come up against them before and they’re raring to go and put the things right that we spoke about last Saturday.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shenfield captain Ekers insists the future looks bright

Ollie Ekers and George Ballington of Shenfied during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

Flaherty: Dagenham & Redbridge move is huge for West Ham United women’s team

Gilly Flaherty of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Havering athletes compete at London Inter Clubs Challenge

Havering's Sam Sanusi and Jacob Blanc (pic Nicole Blanc)

West Ham United attacker Antonio named July Player of the Month

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased to hand youngsters a chance in T20 victory

Taqi Abbas of Harold Wood celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Ekers during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020