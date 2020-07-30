Search

Shenfield has a bright future insists experienced batsman Sains with talent coming up

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 July 2020

George Ballington of Shenfield during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

George Ballington of Shenfield during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

Experienced Shenfield batsman Chris Sains insists the future looks bright for the club with so many youngsters gaining first-team experience.

Ollie Ekers of Shenfield during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020Ollie Ekers of Shenfield during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

The Chelmsford Road-based outfit won the toss and elected to bat against Harold Wood where they scored 182-5 before the match was abandoned due to a heavy downpour.

But former Hornchuch batsman Sains is just happy to be back out on the field and is really encouraged by the direction of the club under new captain Ollie Ekers.

“First of all absolutely delighted to be standing in the field and enjoying playing cricket to be honest as I never thought that was going to happen, none of us did,” Sains said.

“It’s a bit of a new start for us as well we’ve got Ollie Ekers taking over the captaincy from Roy Smith. Ollie is a great lad, his dad is the chairman, and it’s definitely going down the youth route and giving youngsters a chance.

“Max Bear is only 16, he’s in the first-team, Ollie Todd, 16, he’s in the first-team, Sam Bear who is only 13 and he’s playing in the second-team.

“I’ve been in cricket a long while and I don’t think I’ve seen a bowler with that pace and strength at that age ever. He is one to watch out for, that’s for sure.

“The Ballington brothers as well, George especially he’s been playing twos since I’ve known him, and he’s come up and he’s definitely a Premier League player all day long.”

Sains says he felt they scored well at Harold Wood Park considering it was not a great batting track.

“We played Harold Wood on Saturday on not a great batting track, we got 185 which was 50 runs more than we wanted, and then the heaven opened up.

“It was frustrating, but I don’t mind just getting out for a few hours, talking with the boys and it’s just nice to be back.”

Shenfield now travel away to Billericay on Saturday for their third match of the league campaign and Sains is excited about playing at a ground he likes.

“The weather looks great, you’re not going to get a better ground than Billericay, it’s a great batting track, bowling track, and a great club.

“We’re looking strong, we’ve got Jack Plom playing this weekend, and a couple of people have hit good form so we’ll be doing alright.”

