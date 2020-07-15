Search

Schofield stars on Upminster's return

PUBLISHED: 14:35 15 July 2020

Upminster's Mark Schofield in bowling action

Mark Schofield took four wickets in four balls as Upminster celebrated three wins out of five on cricket’s return to action at the weekend.

Upminster's Shafiq RahmanUpminster's Shafiq Rahman

Stewart Hammond retired out on 50 as the thirds made 183-7 from 40 overs at Orsett, with captain Ollie White (35 not out) providing a late flurry of boundaries.

But the home side were on track midway through their reply, despite a fine opening spell from Jordan Tolan.

Schofield turned the game in Upminster’s favour, though, with a remarkable spell and added a fifth scalp in his final over.

Orsett’s final pair refused to throw in the towel, before Rob Mack sealed a 13-run win.

Upminster's Adam QuestedUpminster's Adam Quested

The seconds came out on top in their meeting at Upminster Park, after holding Orsett to 132-7.

Spinners Nick Ison, Shafiq Rahman, Louie Collins and Akibur Rahman kept the visiting scoring in check, with Rahman retiring out on 50 in reply.

Andrew Hills and Paul Gelder took two wickets apiece to set nerves jangling, but Adam Quested saw Upminster to a six-wicket win.

Orsett won a first-team meeting between the clubs at School Lane, after Upminster were dismissed for 108.

Kiran Kullar and James Evans made a solid start, while 14-year-old debutant Callum Berry showed maturity to make an unbeaten 24 in the middle order.

Dad Andrew hit out late on to lift the score into three figures, with Louis Pickering among the wickets early in Orsett’s reply.

Debutant Pulkit Gupta took a superb catch to keep the pressure on, but Matt Hills saw the hosts to a two-wicket win with one ball left.

Upminster 2nds during their match against OrsettUpminster 2nds during their match against Orsett

A young fourth team held Oakfield Parkonians to 160-9 at Campion, as 13-year-old Jamie Green took 4-15 from eight overs on debut.

But despite a brilliant 46 from another 13-year-old, Gus Siggins, the hosts fell to a 45-run defeat.

Ryan Brown, Karim Govani and Will Frost impressed on Sunday as Tetherdown Trundlers were dismissed for 124, before Nathan Brown (33 not out) and dad Dave sealed a five-wicket win.

The under-13s gave a fine display in the field against Chelmsford in an 84-run loss.

Upminster's Mark D'cruzUpminster's Mark D'cruz

