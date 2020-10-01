Ryan ten Doeschate signs new deal with Essex

Essex are delighted to announce that Ryan ten Doeschate has signed a one-year contract extension and will stay with the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The former Club Captain had another impressive season in 2020, averaging 51 in the Vitality Blast and 31.14 in the Bob Willis Trophy, as Essex secured a fourth red-ball title in five years.

The Dutchman joined Essex back in 2003 and has become a hugely popular figure with both his teammates and the Members and fans at The Cloudfm County Ground.

In his four-year spell as Club Captain, ten Doeschate led Essex to three red-ball titles in four seasons, starting with Division Two in 2016. The following year, he and his team defied all the odds to secure a first County Championship in 25 years, and he once again guided the Club to red-ball glory in 2019.

The 40-year-old said: “I’m delighted to extend my time at the club for another year.

“I feel that I have sustained my ability to contribute to the team this year and my hunger and passion for the game and the Club is at an all-time high.”

Head Coach Anthony McGrath is also pleased to see ten Doeschate extend his time at the club, and said: “Ryan is a massive player for us, both on the field and within the dressing room.

“He gives everything his all and you can’t buy his attitude and experience, which has helped us get over the line on plenty of occasions, like in the Bob Willis Trophy Final last Sunday.

“He’s also a fantastic leader and sets a great example for everyone in the changing room. For the younger players, being able to turn to him and ask him for advice is unbelievable and that will undoubtedly improve them as cricketers.”