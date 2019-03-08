SNEL Div 3: Rivals lose, but Woodford Green dig in for draw

Tom Gentle in batting action for Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering and Goresbrook both suffered defeats in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three on Saturday.

But lowly Woodford Green dug in to earn a draw against Walthamstow with a dogged batting display.

Tom Gentle (87) and Paul Hurworth (62) played the leading roles with the bat as Ardleigh Green closed on 238-5, with Chris Cook (42) and Adam Thain (24) also chipping in.

But the visitors saw their openers put on 102 at Central Park to set up their run chase and clinched a three-wicket win in the 43rd over, despite successes for Luke Edwards (3-36) and Jamal Chaudhry (2-35).

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick chose to bat first at Epping, but saw his openers dismissed cheaply as they slipped to 17-2.

In-form Barwick put on 90 with Afzal Hussain, hitting 43 off 41 balls, only for Brook to fall from 107-2 to 140-6.

Hussain hit nine fours in his 58 off 63 balls, while Shaun Ross added 37 off 39 as Brook closed on 194, but Epping reached their target with seven wickets in hand in 33 overs.

Woodford Green saw Walthamstow post 253-5 declared in 41 overs, after solid contributions from their top order.

Zain Ul-Abiddin (2-42) and Sulaman Hussain (2-74) nabbed braces for the visitors, who slumped to 76-6 in reply.

Captain Matthew Field held firm, though, and had support from Nathan Onojaife in an 83-run stand for the seventh wicket, which proved vital.

Onojaife was eventually dismissed for 52 from 88 balls, having hit 10 fours, but Field - who also hit 10 fours - was unbeaten on 52 as Green closed on 159-7 from 55 overs.