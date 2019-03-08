Essex League Cup: Brentwood, Shenfield, Billericay cruise through

Tom Oakley of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood, Shenfield and Billericay all cruised into the second round of the Essex League Cup with comfortable victories on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haris Mahmood in batting action for Shenfield (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Haris Mahmood in batting action for Shenfield (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The biggest of them came at the Old County Ground, where Premier Division Brentwood beat Benfleet by a crushing 283-run win margin.

Put into bat by the visitors, they lost Richard Horswill cheaply, but captain Aaron West (42) got things moving with Tom Oakley.

And a big third-wicket stand between Oakley and new signing Jack Hebron laid the foundations for a mammoth 343-5 total.

Oakley was eventually dismissed for 106, but Hebron finished unbeaten on 124 after getting late support from former skipper Joe Buttleman (28).

Billericay celebrate a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Billericay celebrate a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Benfleet's batsmen were blown away in reply as Nick Winter helped himself to a stunning seven-wicket haul haul.

Only one of the visitors made it into double figures as Benfleet were skittled for 60 inside 20 overs, with Winter (7-36), Ian Belchamber (2-6) and Billy Hull (1-13) sharing the wickets.

Neighbours Shenfield enjoyed a 168-run success over Leigh after the returning Haris Mahmood hit five sixes and 11 fours in his 81-ball 95.

New captain Roy Smith fell to a second-ball duck, but Chris Sains smacked five sixes in his 54 off 44 deliveries and the last-wicket pairing of Charlie Haddon (34 not out) and Cameron Spicer (41 not out) put on an unbroken 88 to lift the total to 338-9.

Vivian Paver in bowling action for Hutton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Vivian Paver in bowling action for Hutton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Haddon (3-45) removed Leigh's top order and Rob Petchey (3-19) struck at the other end to reduce the visitors to 30-6.

Khail Muhammad, Spicer and Tom Austin (2-22) shared the remaining wickets to fall as Leigh were dismissed for 170, despite a half-century from Paul Humphries, who hit eight fours.

Billericay booked their progress with a six-wicket success at Epping, who were dismissed for 136 after being put into bat by Lee Knight.

Ross Poulton took four wickets, Andy Smith three and David Houghton a brace before Knight's unbeaten 62 steered his side to their target in just 27 overs.

You may also want to watch:

Hutton came up short at Chingford, though, after a close-fought contest.

Tom Patterson had early success with the new ball but a 131-run stand for the second wicket set the hosts on their way to 276-6.

Australian all-rounder Vivian Paver (3-42) was the pick of Hutton's bowling and their batsmen made good progress in reply.

Bhajandip Singh Purewal (28) and Joseph Parry put on 61 for the first wicket, with Paver (62) hitting two sixes and eight fours in a 55-ball innings while sharing 86 for the second wicket.

Julian Whetstone fell one run short of a half-century, having hit eight fours, to leave Hutton 232-3 and young Parry followed soon after for 79.

Parry hit a six and nine fours in a 129-ball stay at the crease, but the rest of Hutton's batting order fell away as Chingford claimed an 11-run victory.

Old Brentwoods were also knocked out after a high-scoring thriller at Hadleigh.

Centuries from Antonio Greenidge (100) and Sam Handley (103) led the home side to a challenging 319-4, with the wickets shared by four different bowlers.

But Brentwoods had contributions throughout their innings and went close to a memorable victory, before closing on 308-9.

Ramesh Gunalan (42 off 29) and Mdaminnul Isalm Shihan (53 off 35) set the tone at the top of the order, putting on 74 for the first wicket in quick time.

But Brentwoods slipped from 105-1 to 139-5 before Mo Amin found support from Kalim Khan and Arsalan Khan (29).

Amin hit four sixes and five fours in his 57 off 59 balls, but fell with the total on 254.

And Ishaq Khan was left unbeaten on 22 as Brentwoods eventually fell 12 runs short of their target.