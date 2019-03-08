Search

Rainham look to bounce back after Springfield humbling

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 June 2019

A Rainham player reacts after losing his wicket in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

A Rainham player reacts after losing his wicket in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Spring Farm Park club lost by 10 wickets to unbeaten leaders Springfield last weekend

Rainham will attempt to get back to winning ways in the T-Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division away to Great Totham on Saturday.

Jon O'Neill's team suffered a disappointing 10-wicket loss at home to Springfield last weekend, with the leaders just too good at Spring Farm Park.

Going into the encounter, Rainham's belief was high, but the unbeaten pace-setters showed their class.

Home captain O'Neill hit 34 and showed good patience, but ran out of partners and the hosts were skittled out for a below-par 100 in 34 overs.

Rainham would have been hopeful of making some early inroads, but Springfield got the runs in quick time.

The visitors opening pair were able to hit the three-figure mark by the 22nd over and registered a statement victory.

For Rainham, it showed the level they need to reach in order to become involved in the battle for the title.

O'Neill's team have won four matches so far and will aim to make it five Premier Division victories this weekend.

