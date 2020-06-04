Rainham hail Alternative Cricket Tea as ‘unprecedented success’

Rainham Cricket Club chairman Nick Thwaites gave thanks for the support shown to their Alternative Cricket Tea last weekend.

Items were collected by the Shepherd Neame Essex League newcomers at their Spring Farm Park base to be distributed to local food banks.

And Thwaites claimed it had been a roaring success, saying: “Thanks for the amazing response from our generous community and the fantastic club volunteers who made the day an unprecedented success. The drive surpassed expectations.

“The operations manager from Rainham food bank said she was blown away and estimates we collected a ton of much-needed food for Rainham residents who are struggling. I’m very proud of our Rainham family.”

Yolene Ganga, operations manager at Rainham food bank, added: “Thank you for organising this amazing food donation drive. We are most grateful.

“A humongous thank you to all who so thoughtfully and generously donated.”