Impressive win double for Rainham

Rainham enjoyed an excellent win double in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Westley group and T20 Cup at the weekend.

Shyamal Vyas (3-22) was the pick of the bowling as they saw Walthamstow make 220-7, led by Rifan Fiaz (94 not out).

But Rainham looked out of it at 157-6, with only Jas Hothi (29) and Harry Light (25) in the runs.

Captain Jon O’Neill joined Daniel Skipper at the crease, though, and smacked two sixes and four fours in an unbeaten 31, from just 11 balls as they put on 66 in quick time.

Skipper was unbeaten on 87 from 78 balls, having hit a six and nine fours, as Rainham clinched a four-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Vyas (44), Biren Patel (34 not out) and Ronnie Jackson (29) led the way with the bat at Stanford on Sunday, as Rainham posted 184-9 from their 20 overs.

And although the home side’s openers both made starts, they were dismissed for 108 in 18 oversas Nikhil Patel (5-18), Biren Patel (2-10) and O’Neill (2-13) combined.

Rainham return to league action against Harlow at Spring Farm Park on Saturday (12.30pm).