Rainham finish successful season strongly with win over Rayleigh

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 September 2019

Rainham batsman Rushi Patel (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Rainham captain Jon O'Neill says he is pleased with his side's performance this season as they recorded another win against Rayleigh.

O'Neill's side finished second in the T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division after winning 15 and losing just two of their games.

They bowled Rayleigh out for 119 on Saturday and completed the chase before the 16 over mark.

The captain is delighted with his side's efforts this season and insists there can be no disappointment despite missing out on the title to Springfield.

"If you would have offered me second at the start of the year I would have snatched your hand off," O'Neill said.

"We can't really be disappointed and we know if we keep going then the silverware will come.

"The club's moving in the right direction. We have players coming through like Ben Little.

"We have come a long way as a side."

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rayleigh opener Andrew Impey could only manage 11 runs off 51 balls while batting partner Toby Turner was dismissed for 0 as both were run out.

Captain Jason Ox managed another 11 but Little took five wickets for Rainham as Shaun Du Plessis high scored late on for Rayleigh with 24.

Rainham did not get off to the best start in response as Biren Patel was dismissed for one run.

But Shyamal Vyas hit 52 not out to secure the victory for his side along with Rushi Patel (21 not out), while Sid Patel also scored 39.

O'Neill was pleased with his team's professionalism to ensure they finished the season on a high.

He added: "It was game we were expected to win.

"It was good to see us get the job done. The team has developed throughout the year.

"We haven't always been the winning machine we are now.

"People have their own individual pride in their performances and records, it's something I fully support.

"To still have that desire is really pleasing."

