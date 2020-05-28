Rainham collecting food items for Alternative Cricket Tea

Rainham Cricket Club in Spring Farm Park (pic Ken Mears) Archant

Rainham Cricket Club are joining in with Essex’s Alternative Cricket Tea to help local food banks.

The Spring Farm Park club aim to collect as much food as possible on Saturday (May 30), from midday until 3.30pm to distribute in the local area to those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Items can be delivered to the gates of Lambs Lane and Maclennan Avenue by those walking, or to the drive through drop-off station in Maclennan Avenue.

Safety measures laid out by government guidelines must be adhered to and the items most urgently needed include long life milk and juice, tinned meat, tomatoes, potatoes and fruit, rice pudding, custard, jam, sugar, toilet paper and toothbrushes.

Also regularly needed are small bags of rice, shampoo, shower gel, reusable carrier bags, squash, deodorants, peanut butter, razors, small jars of coffee, small multipack snacks.

A number of members will have specific roles on the day to ensure the process is simple and safe and a spokesman said: “We are so grateful to all our wonderful members and local community for your continued support throughout these crazy times, but together we will make it through.”