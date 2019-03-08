Rainham captain 'looking forward' to Rayleigh challenge

Rainham captain Jon O'Neill is looking forward to the challenge of taking on league rivals Rayleigh this weekend.

The two sides sit just a point apart in the T Rippon Mid-Essex League, with Rainham, in fourth, sitting one place above their opponents.

Rainham bounced back with a win against bottom club Great Totham last Saturday following a heavy defeat to league leaders Springfield the week before.

O'Neill is excited to take on the side below them in the league and is glad his team can go into the game off the back of a strong victory.

"It will be good to take them on. Rayleigh have been a real surprise package this year" he said.

"To see them winning is good because they are a big club.

"We will be really up for it. It's important that we keep the pressure on. There are three or four teams that are close together.

"It's good to come into this game this week rather than last week after the Springfield game."

O'Neill's side put in a much improved performance against bottom club Great Totham, reaching 276-5 before bowling out the opposition for 93.

The captain put in a strong opening batting display, hitting 44 runs before Ronnie Jackson entered to reach a huge 107 to put his team on the course to victory.

Wickets from the likes of Charlie Puncher (3-24), O'Neill (13-2) and Ben Little (28-2) then sealed the win.

It was the second time this season that all four Rainham teams won their games on the same weekend.

O'Neill is confident in his side's bowling ability but wants his side to improve their batting in order to challenge at the top.

"The batting has let us down on a few occasions this season" he added.

"We know what we can do when we're bowling and fielding. We've always been strong on that end.

"Our original aim was to challenge at the top but we've sort of revised that now and we're happy to be the best of the rest."