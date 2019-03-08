Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rainham captain 'looking forward' to Rayleigh challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 June 2019

Rainham's Jon O'Neill (left) and Jas Hothi at the crease (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham's Jon O'Neill (left) and Jas Hothi at the crease (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Archant

Rainham captain Jon O'Neill is looking forward to the challenge of taking on league rivals Rayleigh this weekend.

The two sides sit just a point apart in the T Rippon Mid-Essex League, with Rainham, in fourth, sitting one place above their opponents.

Rainham bounced back with a win against bottom club Great Totham last Saturday following a heavy defeat to league leaders Springfield the week before.

O'Neill is excited to take on the side below them in the league and is glad his team can go into the game off the back of a strong victory.

"It will be good to take them on. Rayleigh have been a real surprise package this year" he said.

"To see them winning is good because they are a big club.

"We will be really up for it. It's important that we keep the pressure on. There are three or four teams that are close together.

You may also want to watch:

"It's good to come into this game this week rather than last week after the Springfield game."

O'Neill's side put in a much improved performance against bottom club Great Totham, reaching 276-5 before bowling out the opposition for 93.

The captain put in a strong opening batting display, hitting 44 runs before Ronnie Jackson entered to reach a huge 107 to put his team on the course to victory.

Wickets from the likes of Charlie Puncher (3-24), O'Neill (13-2) and Ben Little (28-2) then sealed the win.

It was the second time this season that all four Rainham teams won their games on the same weekend.

O'Neill is confident in his side's bowling ability but wants his side to improve their batting in order to challenge at the top.

"The batting has let us down on a few occasions this season" he added.

"We know what we can do when we're bowling and fielding. We've always been strong on that end.

"Our original aim was to challenge at the top but we've sort of revised that now and we're happy to be the best of the rest."

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

North Street 16-storey block: Romford businesses ‘sick and tired’ of lack of development in Romford town centre

The derelict North Street construction remains abandoned 9 years after building was halted.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

North Street 16-storey block: Romford businesses ‘sick and tired’ of lack of development in Romford town centre

The derelict North Street construction remains abandoned 9 years after building was halted.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers sign youngster Wood from Accrington Stanley

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham captain ‘looking forward’ to Rayleigh challenge

Rainham's Jon O'Neill (left) and Jas Hothi at the crease (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering group complete challenge in memory of Tom and Graham Wilson

The Wilson 10 face the camera after completing their running challenge at Harrow Lodge Park

Failing to post a big score cost Brentwood, captain West admits

A West of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

It was a good win says Hornchurch skipper Gordon

Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists