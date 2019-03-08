Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O'Neill: Rainham ready for showdown with Canvey

PUBLISHED: 10:30 19 July 2019

Rainham batsmen acknowledge scoring runs in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Rainham batsmen acknowledge scoring runs in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

After four straight wins, Rainham enter a crucial encounter at Spring Farm Park full of confidence

Jon O'Neill wants Rainham to put in another accomplished display on Saturday when they take on rivals Canvey Island.

Since a comprehensive defeat at home to Springfield on June 15, the Spring Farm Park outfit have won four games in a row.

It has moved O'Neill's men up to second, but they know a defeat to Canvey, who beat them in May, could see them drop to fourth in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division.

He said: "We are second, but it's a very close little group between second and fifth.

"We know they have some dangerous players and they are a very good bowling outfit, but we are determined to avenge the two defeats we suffered at the start of the season.

"Canvey is the first of those with Springfield the other one, so we will definitely be up for it on Saturday."

Last weekend Rainham secured an excellent win at Great Baddow despite choosing to bat first to the surprise of some.

Ronnie Jackson led the charge with a composed 71 and Ben Little also scored a half-century - his maiden fifty for the first-team.

It helped Rainham get up to 289 before they were dismissed with three balls of their innings left.

O'Neill added: "I have thrown down the gauntlet to the players and they delivered on Saturday at Great Baddow.

"I won the toss and I think I was the first captain to win it and bat in a long time over there because they looked at me like I was mad, but I didn't want to go into our tougher games coming up having chased a low total again.

"Even though we have done that really well, I wanted us to go out there and prove we are a good batting side as well. Ronnie held the innings together and he has really come on after a poor start to the season.

"Ben Little got a fifty as well and we know what he is capable of because we see it in training and we have seen it in Sunday games and for the threes and twos, but that was his first time stepping up with the bat for the ones so that was really good as well."

Great Baddow made a strong start to their chase with O'Neill opening up with his spinners, but Rainham soon pulled it back.

Little continued his wonderful form with 3-35 and was backed up by his captain, who picked up 2-29.

It was then down to Biren Patel to keep the pressure up and his 2-31 made sure Great Baddow were all out for 189.

Captain O'Neill said: "I opened with the spinners and it didn't work out. The spin in their innings had been their best aspect and I thought maybe we would go for the jugular.

"It didn't work, but Ben and I came on, tidied things up and got the breakthrough and Biren has bowled fantastic all year and he was instrumental in going through them.

"They stuck around a bit and got 50 for the last wicket, so we lost a bit of focus there when the game was basically done.

"I wouldn't like to see that again, but again people have chipped in. Previously it was the spinners and this week it was the seamers in me and Ben."

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shenfield skipper Smith wants his side to knuckle down

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’Neill: Rainham ready for showdown with Canvey

Rainham batsmen acknowledge scoring runs in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Robinson knows it will take time for new-look Daggers to gel together

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders announce import forward duo of Marcillis and Krakauskas

Raiders junior coach Ben Pitchley (pic John Scott)

Youngster Bonds departs Daggers after impressive Gold Cup displays

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists