Rainham target third straight Premier Division win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 May 2019

Rainham's Jon O'Neill and Jas Hothi celebrate victory at Ingatestone & Fryerning in 2016 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham's Jon O'Neill and Jas Hothi celebrate victory at Ingatestone & Fryerning in 2016 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Archant

All-rounder Jon O'Neill has started his tenure as captain with back-to-back victories

Rainham travel to Canvey Island this weekend hoping to make it three consecutive wins in this year's Mid-Essex League Premier Division.

Both teams are in the upper echelons of the table after two victories from their opening two matches.

Canvey and Rainham have enjoyed some good battles in the past and Saturday will be no different.

This weekend's hosts have achieved two emphatic wins during May with fine results against Aythorpe Roding and more recently Stock.

For Rainham, they were able to back up their opening-day success at Old Chelmsfordians with another victory last Saturday.

Jon O'Neill team hosted Great Baddow and managed to triumph in the end, but only following a rain-affected Premier Division clash.

The hosts won the toss and fielded first, but saw the away side start brightly before the first delay occurred.

After a break for rain, good bowling by Charlie Puncher (2-18) and Ben Little (1-16) reduced Great Baddow to 74-3 after 25 overs.

Rainham continued to keep chipping away at the visitors batting line-up and eventually the away side had to settle for a score of 119-7 after 35 overs.

While the home side backed themselves to get over the line, they knew it wouldn't be easy and it proved the case.

Good bowling up front by Great Baddow halted the flow of runs, but captain O'Neill led from the front with 33 and was well supported by Daniel Skipper (24).

Quick wickets again turned the tide of the game, but the hosts had Ian Little to thank in the end as his 16 not out saw them home.

Rainham had got over the line with three wickets left, but with six overs remaining in their chase.

The win places them fourth on 43 points after two games -two positions and five points off Canvey Island.

Aside from the Mid-Essex Premier Division, Rainham's vice-captain Ronnie Jackson had more to celebrate at the weekend for Essex's Physical and Learning Ability team.

He scored a fine century in a 40-over content at Harlow against Hampshire as they posted 248-7.

In reply, Hampshire were all out for 181 to give Essex and Jackson a fine victory.

Rainham target third straight Premier Division win

Rainham's Jon O'Neill and Jas Hothi celebrate victory at Ingatestone & Fryerning in 2016 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

