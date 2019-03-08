Rainham teams look to bounce back after weekend to forget

A Rainham player reacts after losing his wicket in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jon O'Neill's men lost in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division and the second XI and thirds also tasted defeat, but the fourth-team did win

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rainham will look to respond positively in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division at the weekend after suffering a heavy defeat last time out.

The Spring Farm Park club were humbled away to Canvey Island after failing to chase down 181 to win on Saturday.

It still places them fourth in the table after three matches, but they will aim to bounce back at home to sixth-placed Aythorpe Roding.

Roding will make the trip to Rainham following a strong showing against Stock, which saw them triumph for the first time this season.

Jon O'Neill's men had two wins from two ahead of last weekend's clash at Canvey Island, but that was where the 100 per cent start ended.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bowl first and claimed a breakthrough early on which they built on.

However, Canvey managed to rebuild after losing a few wickets and eventually got up to 180 before they were all out with three balls to spare.

You may also want to watch:

O'Neill picked up 3-37 and he was well supported by Ben Little (2-41), Charlie Puncher (2-32) and debutant Husham Chatta (2-26).

Rainham would have felt 181 was a chaseable total, but they started poorly and were all out for 78 in the 20th over.

It was a day to forget for the Spring Farm Park outfit and yet they will attempt to keep on the heels of joint-leaders Springfield and Canvey with a win on Saturday.

Last weekend there was not much joy for Rainham's other sides with the second-team losing by three wickets to St Andrews in Division Four.

The visitors won the toss at Spring Farm Park and fielded first and managed to dismiss the home side for 151.

Daniel Skipper scored 36 for Rainham batting at three, but the next best score was 23 not out by captain Harry Light.

A total of 152 was short in the end, but the hosts fought hard and St Andrews didn't get over the line until the 39th over with three wickets left.

Rainham's thirds also went down on home turf, losing to Boreham in Division Six in a tight contest.

The hosts posted 148-9 from 45 overs and got the visitors nine down, but the away side still scrambled over the line.

It was a role reversal for Rainham's fourth-team, who chased down 75 at Basildon & Pitsea to win by one wicket.