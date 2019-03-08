SNEL Div 1: Shenfield, Woodford Wells, Harold Wood boost bids with wins

Shenfield, Woodford Wells and Harold Wood all claimed wins to boost their promotion hopes in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Fives & Heronians lost their top of the table clash with leaders Colchester, to leave only two points separating four teams with three matches remaining.

But Hutton were left 25 points off the top two after suffering defeat, while Gidea Park & Romford and Upminster are looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone after losing.

Shenfield captain Roy Smith chose to bat at Southend but saw Ollie Ekers, Max Bear and Jack Potticary fall cheaply to leave the visitors 49-3.

Jack Kliber (35) followed with the total on 54, before Tom Ballington joined Smith in a 107-run stand.

Ballington hit a six and eight fours in his 53, before Smith added another 110 with Tom Austin, only to fall five runs short of a century after hitting three sixes and 11 fours.

Austin was unbeeaten on 53, having hit a six and eight fours in his 45-ball innings, as Shenfield declared on 271-6 in the 49th over.

And Rob Petchey (2-16) struck two early blows with the ball in Southend's reply, before Khail Muhammad (4-25) and Charlie Haddon (3-13) ran through the line-up.

And Jack Plom claimed the final wicket to fall as Shenfield wrapped up a 191-run win in convincing fashion.

Hutton captain Julian Whetstone chose to bat first at Woodford Wells but the moved backfired in stunning fashion.

Whetstone fell without scoring to Nabel Shaikh, while Rehan Iqbal dismissed dangerous Australian Viv Paver for just a single.

Shaikh (2-25) also sent Alex Tredgett packing for a duck to leave Hutton 2-3, with Joseph Parry then run out with the total on 21.

Iqbal claimed his second wicket to leave Hutton 32-5, before Adam Holdgate and Oliver Phillips managed to steady the ship.

But Iqbal (3-18) ended their partnership and Alexander Gilbert (3-9) got in on the act, before Mitchell Todd wrapped up the innings on 99 in the 35th over.

Wells lost Jack Stead and Joe Johnson cheaply to Stephen Heywood (2-25) to find themselves in early trouble at 10-2, but Knut Wilmott (34) added 74 with Todd for the third wicket.

And Australian Todd hit two sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 45 from 36 balls as Wells won by seven wickets in just the 16th over.

Upminster captain Ollie Peck chose to bat first against Harold Wood, but Nathan Woods fell cheaply to Shahbaz Khan.

Tom Daniels and Shahbaz Butt also fell to Khan (3-37), as James Evans held firm at the other end to reach a half-century.

But Evans (54) was then dismissed by Hamzah Ikram (2-57), who also accounted for Shafiq Rahman.

Louis Pickering hit two sixes and five fours in his 49 off 37 balls, before becoming the first of two victims for Sadaif Mehdi (2-46).

Nick Ison made an unbeaten 28 off just 20 balls as Upminster closed on 186-7 from 45 overs, with Pickering and John Curtis then reducing Wood to 42-3 in reply.

Ikram hit five fours in his 21 off just 13 balls as the visitors chased quick runs, before Richard Brabner (21) added 55 with Khan.

Peck ended that stand and, after Maruf Chowdhury was run out, also dismissed Frankie Jacobs to leave Wood 134-6.

But Khan held firm and reduced the target to 22 with support from Juwel Roy, who fell to the returning Pickering (3-54), and was unbeaten on 71 as Wood sealed a three-wicket win in the 40th ove.

Gidea Park & Romford slumped to a seven-wicket defeat at lowly Loughton after being held to 150-9 from their 50 overs.

They slumped to 33-3, before Umar Ayub (28) added 65 with opener George Rogers, who hit a six and five fours in his top-scoring 65.

Vishak Surendra (3-47) was the pick of the home bowling, with Ben Notley-Griffiths and Bilaal Anwar (25) putting on 73 for the first wicket in reply to set Loughton on their way to success.

Captain Jake Poulter (34) and Abdul Ameer (31) led the way with the bat as Fives were dismissed for 141 by Colchester at Castle Park.

And the home side reached their target with five wickets in hand in 33 overs to move 34 points clear at the top.