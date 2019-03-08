SNEL Div 1: Harold Wood lose; Hutton, Shenfield, Upminster, Woodford Wells all win

Harold Wood's Hafiz Yawar Afzal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood fell to a six-wicket defeat against Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One leaders Colchester at picturesque Castle Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster's Shahbaz Butt (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Upminster's Shahbaz Butt (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood skipper Craig Perrin chose to bat after winning the toss and, after Frankie Jacobs fell cheaply, put on 82 for the second wicket with Hafiz Yawar Afzal.

Perrin hit six fours in his 33, while Shahbaz Khan cleared the rope twice in his 33 off 37 balls.

Afzal hit a six and nine fours in his 101 from 136 balls, but Wood slipped from 193-2 to 215-7 as Kieran Savill (6-57) hit back for Colchester and the visitors eventually closed on 242-9.

Sadaif Mehdi (2-51) struck twice in the space of five balls to reduce Colchester to 34-2, with Hamzah Ikram claiming a third wicket with the total on 79.

Hutton's Viv Paver (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Hutton's Viv Paver (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

But Joe MacGregor and Denson Narayan (47) then joined forces in a fourth-wicket stand that was eventually worth 96 and got Colchester firmly back on track.

Mohammed Hasan made the breakthrough, but the hosts needed 58 from the last 14 overs and got them with time to spare, as MacGregor finished unbeaten on 117 from 129 balls.

Defeat leaves Wood in third place, 20 points off top spot and two behind second-placed Fives & Heronians.

Vivian Paver hit a stunning unbeaten century to set up Hutton for victory against Fives at The Paddock.

Hutton captain Julian Whetstone chose to bat after winning the toss, but Joseph Parry fell cheaply to Jonny Kay.

Alex Tredgett (35) put on 78 with Paver, before succumbing to Jake Poulter, and Whetstone hit a six and five fours in his 49 as he put on 101 with the Australian.

Paver smacked 11 fours and 11 sixes to finish unbeaten on 172 from 147 balls as Hutton closed on 299-4.

Brad Copper fell cheaply in reply to Stephen Heywood, contributing three runs to a 53-run stand with Billy Amas, who followed soon after having hit three sixes and six fours in his 47 off 25 balls.

Heywood also accounted for Jake Poulter, but Charles Allen (61) and Usman Jan (30) put on 90 for the fourth wicket before falling to Connor and Julian Whetstone respectively.

Connor Whetstone also dismissed Carlos Remy and Rohan Qureshi, after Paver had claimed the scalp of Abdul Ameer as Fives fell from 178-3 to 192-8.

And Paver (3-31) completed a fine all-round display by claiming the last two wickets to seal a 75-run win, which leaves fourth-placed Hutton just four points off a promotion place.

Shenfield are just seven points off the top two after a four-wicket win at lowly Loughton thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Essex youngster Jack Plom.

Loughton captain Andrew Bridges chose to bat after winning the toss and saw Bilaal Anwar (41) put on 76 with Raihan Hussain before falling to Monty Panesar.

Jack Plom (3-31) dismissed Umar Choudhry and Bilal Butt, either side of Chris Sains running out Hussain one short of a half-century.

You may also want to watch:

And Richard Abson-Bennett ran out Angad Nijjar to make it 165-5, before John Mills (25) and Ewan Risby (24 not out) lifted Loughton's total to 222-6.

Shenfield lost Jack Potticary and Jack Kliber cheaply in reply to find themselves in early trouble at 4-2, with captain Roy Smith following with the total on 24.

Sains was next to fall, having hit a six and two fours, leaving the visitors 46-4 and Tom Ballington's exit left Shenfield in trouble at 63-5.

Opener Ollie Ekers put on 48 for the sixth wicket with Jack Plom, before finally falling for 33 off 72 balls.

And Plom then shared an broken century stand with Khail Muhammad to see Shenfield to their target in the 43rd over.

Plom (85 not out) hit three sixes and eight fours in his 83-ball innings, while Muhammad (45 not out) struck a six and seven fours in a 54-ball knock.

Upminster claimed a vital victory over fellow strugglers Southend in their battle to avoid the drop.

Captain Ollie Peck chose to bat first after winning the toss, only to see Farid Butt fall for a fifth-ball duck.

James Evans (32) put on 75 with Tom Daniels (28), before Shahbaz Butt took centre stage and dominated a 51-run stand with Louis Pickering, who scored just eight.

Nabeel Aziz (20) added 66 for the sixth wicket with Butt, who finished unbeaten on 149 from 126 balls, having hit five sixes and 15 fours, to see Upminster close their innings on 318-8.

John Curtis made the breakthrough with the ball in Southend's reply, with Peck (2-23) picking up a quickfire brace at the other end to leave them 56-3.

Joe Sibbons and Joe Robbins put on 92 for the fourth wicket, before Curtis (2-44) struck again, and Louis Pickering (2-60) got in on the act to leave Southend 249-6.

Robbins fell at that point for 112, having hit three sixes and 14 fours in a 104-ball innings, and there were late wickets for James Aggio-Brewe and James Evans (2-1) as Upminster sealed a 61-run win which leaves them 28 points clear of the bottom two.

Woodford Wells got the better of Gidea Park & Romford by a 75-run margin at Monkhams Lane.

Wells captain Mitchell Todd chose to bat after winning the toss and saw Joe Johnson (23) put on 61 with Jack Stead, who hit a six and seven fours in his 60-ball 51.

Jamal Francis and James Pegram made the early inroads for Park, while Todd (32) and George Styles fell in quick succession to Sadiqullah Kamal to leave Wells 149-4.

Rehan Iqbal (54) and Nabel Shaikh (27) added 57 for the sixth wicket, before both fell to Pegram (3-47), with Francis (2-61) claiming another wicket as Wells closed on 279-8.

George Rogers (25) and Umar Ayub (28) both made starts as Park reached 71-2, but Francis and Matt Tarr fell to successive balls to leave them 89-4.

Ubaid Kiani held firm at the other end, but Greg Churchill and Michael Pegram both fell to Farzand Shah as Park slipped to 131-6.

And after Kiani eventually fell to Deven Solanki, having hit 46 off 75 balls, Wells went on to secure a comfortable victory, which leaves them 17 points off a promotion place, as Shah (4-43) dismissed James Pegram (23) and Kamal, leaving Aditya Kumar stranded on 29.