Upminster braced for crucial fixture with Southend

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The two teams near the bottom of the table will face off at Upminster Park

Upminster are set for a key clash in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One at home to relegation rivals Southend, on Saturday.

After 12 games, Ollie Peck's men are eighth in the table on 107 points with three wins and a draw to their name.

One spot below them are their opponents this weekend with 92 points and both sides know how important this fixture is.

A victory for Upminster would see them take a huge step towards safety, while a defeat would drag them back into the mire, like they were in last season.

Last weekend saw hardly any play in the division with the wet weather ruining the clash between Peck's side and Loughton at Uplands.

Southend managed to play 36 overs against Woodford Wells, but didn't fare too well and were on 148-8 when the game was abandoned.

That all counts for little now with Upminster hoping to make the most of home advantage on Saturday and clinch what would be a pivotal victory in the survival battle.