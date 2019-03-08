Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Upminster braced for crucial fixture with Southend

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 August 2019

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The two teams near the bottom of the table will face off at Upminster Park

Upminster are set for a key clash in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One at home to relegation rivals Southend, on Saturday.

After 12 games, Ollie Peck's men are eighth in the table on 107 points with three wins and a draw to their name.

One spot below them are their opponents this weekend with 92 points and both sides know how important this fixture is.

A victory for Upminster would see them take a huge step towards safety, while a defeat would drag them back into the mire, like they were in last season.

Last weekend saw hardly any play in the division with the wet weather ruining the clash between Peck's side and Loughton at Uplands.

Southend managed to play 36 overs against Woodford Wells, but didn't fare too well and were on 148-8 when the game was abandoned.

That all counts for little now with Upminster hoping to make the most of home advantage on Saturday and clinch what would be a pivotal victory in the survival battle.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster braced for crucial fixture with Southend

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Former Shenfield High pupil Villiers enjoys successful England debut with a double

England's Mady Villiers celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alyssa Healy with Heather Knight during the Ashes T20 match at Bristol County Ground.

Cricket: Essex left in a spin by Hampshire duo

Liam Dawson of Hampshire is congratulated on having taken the catch of Cameron Delport during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Campaigers issue postcards against airport’s proposal for weekend flights

Hacan East campaigner Alan Haughton and London Assembly Member Caroline Russell at the launch of the 'back the ban' postcard campaign. Picture: Hacan East

Daggers boss Taylor insists Woking will be confident

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Bernardo Rosa of West Ham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists