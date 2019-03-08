SNEL Premier: Brentwood, Wanstead, Billericay all win

Hornchurch, Ilford suffer defeats

Brentwood, Wanstead and Billericy all celebrated wins on the third weekend of the 2019 Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season.

But defending champions Hornchurch and Ilford were both beaten on home soil.

Slow left-armer Ian Belchamber was the bowling hero for Brentwood as they dismissed Buckhurst Hill for just 127.

After Australian pace bowler Nick Winter (2-21) had made early inroads with the new ball, Belchamber claimed 6-13 in his eight-over spell as the visitors collapsed from 77-2 following the dismissal of Hendro Puchert (32).

Jamie Allen (28) and Dhanosh Kaludewa (22) were the only other Hill batsmen to pass 11, but Brentwood did not it all their own way in reply.

Will Buttleman held firm at one end as wickets tumbled at the other to leave the hosts 63-6, before Jack Levy (21) offered vital support.

Charlie Griffiths then helped secure a three-wicket win as Buttleman finished unbeaten on 62, having hit nine fours.

Wanstead piled up 288 at Chingford after captain Joe Ellis-Grewal chose to bat first.

Aron Nijjar hit 70 off 73 balls, including 12 fours, and there were solid middle-order contributions from Tom Cummins (32), Adnan Akram (43), Ellis-Grewal (28) and Jonathan Das (41) as the Herons set a challenging target.

The hosts reached 103-1 in reply, before Ellis-Grewal struck and sparked a collapse to 137 all out.

The skipper finished with 3-40, while fellow left-arm spinner Nijjar claimed a superb 7-40 at the other end.

Billericay were sent into the field by Ilford at Valentines Park and Nigel Jacobs hit 14 fours in his 83 off 138 balls.

Akash Raji (25) and Talha Mumtaz (22) also made starts, but the home side were held to 219-9 as Darren Ironside (5-57) and Ross Poulton (3-49) combined well with the ball for Billericay.

Essex staffer Paul Walter clubbed 76 off 67 balls in reply, hitting four sixes and nine fours, and shared 126 for the first wicket with captain Lee Knight before falling to Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa (2-75).

Knight also scored 76, from 119 deliveries, and hit seven fours before he was bowled by Mohammad Ahktar (4-36), with Ironside (34) keeping the chase on track.

After losing four wickets for 17 runs, Billericay completed a four-wicket win in the 47th over.

Hornchurch were put into bat at Harrow Lodge Park by Chelmsford and dismissed for 201 in 54 overs.

Ronnie Saunders (38) and Michael Bones (37) made starts at the top of the order, while Merv Westfield hit 53 off 63 balls, including three sixes and four fours.

Mehad Khan managaed a caameo 24 not out, as Ben Waring (5-49) did most of the the damage with the ball for Chelmsford, who lost both openers to Westfield (2-21) to find themselves 29-2.

Gayan Sirisoma got in on the act with the scalp of Nick Prowting but visiting captain Jack Sterland and Essex staffer Aaron Beard then put on 109 for the fourth wicket to take Chelmsford to the brink.

Sterland fell seven runs short of a century, bowled by Khan after hitting nine fours, but Beard was unbeaten on 60 from 59 balls as the hosts were sent to a six-wicket defeat.