Perfect six on Upminster’s super Saturday

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster recorded six wins out of six for only the third time in recent years on their own super Saturday at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster at Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster at Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Four of the victories were relatively comfortable, but the thirds and fourths had to work hard to pick up maximum points.

The first eventually beat Goresbrook with something to spare, but at 124-5 it didn’t look like things would be plain sailing.

Seasoned campaigner James Evans joined forces with 14-year-old Callum Berry to lead Upminster to 258-5, batting patiently and superbly to finish unbeaten on 117, as Berry (62) made his maiden first-team half-century.

Goresbrook’s reply got off to a disastrous start as Ehsan Afzal, Louis Pickering and John Curtis ripped through the top order to leave them 37-7.

General view of play during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 General view of play during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

But the hosts dug in and fought back to make Upminster work hard for their win, before they were eventually bowled out for 104.

In the reverse fixture at Upminster Park, Nicky Ison’s men took advantage of the hot conditions and flat wicket after Shafiq Rahman fell early on.

Tom Daniels (71) and Nehal Butt then took the game away from the visitors, with Butt hitting a sparkling 122 from 85 balls with three sixes and nine fours.

Captain Ison added 65 from 36 deliveries as his side closed on a daunting 307-3 from 40 overs, with Ashgar Ali (69) leading the visitors to 182-8 as a the young home attack stuck to their task and Sam Twine took 3-22.

Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

The thirds were thankful for a sixth-wicket stand between Rob Mack and captain Ollie White in their win over local rivals Hornchurch at Coopers.

Six of the Hornchurch top seven made double figures, but Upminster’s bowlers kept taking wickets to keep the innings in check.

Kieran Terrey made 51 but 4-19 from Mark Schofield helped restrict Hornchurch to 180-8 before Akibur Rahman and Dan Simpson put on 52 in seven overs to get Upminster off to a fast start.

Connor Hartwell picked up 3-28 to peg Upminster back to 94-5 and leave the game in the balance before Mack and White put on 70 to ease home nerves.

Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

You may also want to watch:

Mack was run out for 37 with 17 needed, but White finished unbeaten on 48 to give Upminster a four-wicket win.

The comeback of the day was by the fourths who looked out of the game at Hutton for large parts of the afternoon but eventually won by two wickets.

An unbeaten 85 from Joe Hills helped Hutton to 173-5, as Rohan Mayor took 4-31 and Steve Limn made 38 as Upminster set about their chase.

Upminster players look on during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 Upminster players look on during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

At 89-7 the game looked up for Ian Munn’s men but Mayor and Arun Kullar (41) had other ideas and a stand of 63 gave Upminster hope, as Mayor (32 not out) kept his nerve with Ryan Brown for support to seal victory with two balls to spare.

The fifths had their first success of the season with a 72-run win over Ilford at Campion after Rafe Smallman (70), Ben Calder (66) and in-form Alex Bottoms (38 not out) led Upminster to 263-3.

Calder and Bottoms added 100 runs in the last seven overs and llford never looked likely to reach their target, making 191-8 as George King picked up three wickets.

There was also a first win of the season for the sixth team against a young Hornchurch side in a friendly.

Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

Tony Willison (34) top scored in Hornchurch’s 103, with Mike Jones and Ben Hamberger the pick of the bowling, with captain Ray Calder (37) leading Upminster to a four-wicket win, despite a few stumbles along the way.

In the Windmill Whack, the Ace Avengers picked up their first win of the new women’s competition, beating Phoenix by nine runs, while the Chairman’s Choice made it two from two in the men’s event against Hunter Hurricanes.

Kevin Roome and John Curtis starred with the bat for the Choice, with the slow bowling of Sean Richardson and Matt Chapman seeing their side to victory despite a half-century from Will Frost.

The game between Apple Finance Firebirds and the Govani Maestros saw veteran Paul Stratton suffer an unfortunate injury, with play held up for around an hour so he could receive treatment.

Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

Maestros made 105-9 from a reduced 15 overs, but Firebirds looked to be cruising to victory as Steve Wright and Mike Jones batted well.

Fine spin bowling by James Aggio-Brewe and Arun Kullar meant 12 were needed from the last over and Harry Jenkins’ side could only make eight as Maestros won by three runs.

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to report that Paul is safe and well this evening and would like to thank all those who assisted him, and the London Ambulance Service for attending.”