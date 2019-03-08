Cricket: Peck keeping positive with odds against Upminster

James Evans hits out for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster captain Ollie Peck knows the odds are against his side as they battle to avoid relegation from Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One this weekend, writes Lee Power.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But having beaten promotio hopefuls Fives & Heronians last weekend, he hopes they can upset champions Colchester at Castle Park - and other results go in their favour.

Upminster are three points behind Gidea Park & Romford and nine adrift of Loughton, who visit promotion-chasing Harold Wood and Fives, respectively.

And Peck said: "We know we have a tough ask this week, both in our own game and potentially needing a few other results to go our way.

"Saying that, we have played well against the leading teams so far and against Colchester in the first game we put in our most complete performance of the season, but we know they are a top, top side.

"It is frustrating in some ways that despite those results against the top sides we are in this position, but it is what it is, and we just have to go out there on Saturday and try and get the result, the rest we can't control.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a big weekend for the club, with the twos and threes having big games as well, and then the benefit match against Essex on Sunday, so everyone is up for it and ready to go."

James Aggio-Brewe took 5-57 as Fives made 261-8 last weekend, with James Evans hitting four sixes and 12 fours in his 102 from 108 balls in reply and sharing stands of 77 and 60 with Tom Daniels (45) and Terry Wyatt (23).

John Curtis hit an unbeaten 23 off 13 balls alongside Freddie Butt to seal a three-wicket win and Peck added: "With the bat I think it was one of our best performances of the season, if not in a few years in all honesty.

"We lost wickets at intervals but avoided losing them in clusters. Spangles (James Evans) really dug in at the start and then opened up later on and it was great for him to bring up his century.

"Tom Daniels really showed what he is capable off and he looked in great touch, and then at the end I was pleased for the two old boys, Freddie and John, seeing us home."

*Upminster meet Essex in a 20-over game at 3pm on Sunday, following a women's softball festival (11am) and under-11 match (12.30pm).

A beer tent, tea tent, barbeque and ice cream van will be open throughout the afternoon.