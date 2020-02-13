Search

Sports Volunteer of the Year Hurworth just keen to give back to Havering community

PUBLISHED: 15:28 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 13 February 2020

Paul Hurworth claimed the Sports Volunteer of the year (Pic: Ronald Cook)

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower cricketer and coach Paul Hurworth said he just wants to give back to community after he was named Sports Volunteer of the Year at the Havering Sports Council Awards.

Among his duties, Hurworth liaises with Havering Council and also represents his club on the local Police Safe Neighbourhood Panel.

And as well as playing on Saturdays and Sundays, he gives his time on Monday and Friday to coach youngsters at his club and the Essex County Cricket Board.

"We're in the park that is literally 300 yards away from where that poor girl (Jodie Chesney) was murdered not that long ago, so there is a lot around that, and when the festival was going on it was good to see the community together," he said.

"We're a part of that, that's what we're trying to be, we've got a lot of youngsters from Harold Wood and Harold Hill getting involved, and we always do a charity day every year and raise two or three grand for a local charity.

"We're trying to give back to the community what we've got out of it. I grew up here, learnt a lot of lessons through the club, and just want to pass some of those onto the younger players coming through now."

The 32-year-old batsman insists he wasn't entirely sure what he was nominated for but was pleased to see his work hard being recognised.

"It was lovely, I didn't fully know what I was being put up for to be totally honest, my friend just text me the other week saying he had nominated me," he added.

"I had been working away, so I came home to the invite, so to turn up and win was lovely and a surprise but any recognition for the time and effort you put in goes a long way doesn't it.

"I've been at my club now since I was 11, so 21 years now, I've gone through the colts system myself and coached since I was at university, then took a break and then got back into coaching.

"In terms of time you've only got to ask my girlfriend how much she sees me and you'll get the answer from that!

"I had some good role models when I was coming through and playing my games in adult cricket, so I'm trying to be that figure for the boys coming through. We've got a few boys that could have possibly gone down the wrong path but we've managed to get them over the club regularly.

"Their parents are happy as they know they're not in trouble or wandering the streets."

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

