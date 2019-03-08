Cricket: Gidea Park & Romford face tough trip to Shenfield

A Kumar of Gidea Park celebrates taking the wicket of H Blogg during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford face the tough trip to Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One leaders Shenfield on Saturday.

And they will face a Roy Smith side smarting from their first defeat of the season after going down at Colchester's Castle Park last weekend.

Park, meanwhile, make the short trip to the Courage Playing Fields having suffered their fourth in defeat in seven outings this season against Southend at Southchurch Park.

Captain Jamal Francis put the hosts into bat and saw Harry Phillips (2-38) remove both openers to leave them in early trouble at 22-2.

But it proved a false dawn as Carl Lees put on 73 with Phil Gray (70), who added another 101 with Joe Robbins, before they fell to Aditya Kumar and Sadiqullah Kamal respectively.

Robbins shared a 70-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nehal Butt, hitting a six and 14 fours in his 103 off 106 balls before faling to Francis.

And that helped Southend close on a challenging 272-6 from their 50 overs, before dismissing Sam Hewitt and Umar Ayub cheaply in reply to leave Park 21-2.

Francis hit six fours in a quick 37 off 34 balls, sharing 62 for the third wicket with Ubaid Kiani (24).

But they fell either side of Umaad Sultan failing to trouble the scorers to leave Park 93-5 and Phillips soon followed after clearing the rope once.

Michael Pegram recorded a five-ball duck, with Kumar eighth man to succumb to leave Park 113-8.

James Brown held up one end for a time, as Kamal found the boundary from the other, but Park were all out for 187 in the 48th over.

Kamal struck seven fours on his way to 53, but it proved to be little consolation as Park picked up just four bonus points.

There was better news for the seconds, though, as they saw James Pegram (4-56) and Nirbhay Bist (3-43) combine to hold Harlow to 216-9 at Gallows Corner.

And Callum Poultney (56), Jeff Thomas (32), George Rogers (30), Pegram (29) and Phil Walker (23) all made contributions with the bat in reply as the home side secured an exciting four-wicket victory with only three balls remaining.