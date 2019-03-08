Peck: Upminster have scores to settle over next month

Upminster's Louis Pickering (left) and Shafiq Rahman in the middle during a Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One match (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Two local rivals will go head-to-head at the weekend knowing a victory could give them something to play for in the final two months of the campaign

Upminster captain Ollie Peck is well aware the next handful of games will decide where they end up in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Local club Woodford Wells make the trip to Upminster Park at the weekend with the hosts eighth in the table on 89 points.

Peck's men trail Wells by 21, but could move above them with a victory on Saturday and know now is the time to put on a run.

Last weekend, Upminster won by 178 runs at home to previous leaders Colchester and face lowly Loughton, Southend-on-Sea and Gidea Park & Romford over their next five matches.

Captain Peck said: "We are halfway through and our next five games are against four of the teams who are quite close to us starting with Woodford Wells.

"With the 50-over format, it's a 30-point swing between winning and losing so hopefully we can put in more performances against the sides around us.

"The three games we have won this year have been against teams in the top half, so if we can start showing that against the clubs around us, we will be in a much better league position.

"I think this division is one where everyone beats everyone. I look at the scorecards on Sunday and I don't know who the good teams are anymore!

"We didn't win any of our first five games and our next five opposition are those sides, so we want to try and even the score up as best we can."

Shahbaz Butt inspired a superb victory over Colchester, scoring a stunning hundred to help them post 322-8 off 50 overs.

He finished with 125 from only 109 balls and smashed 19 fours but was well support by opener Farid Butt (42) and then Terry Wyatt, who blitzed a rapid 89 off 65 balls.

Colchester had no answers in reply and finished their innings on 144-9 with Jack Hobbs unable to bat after sustaining a broken thumb in the field.

Louis Pickering claimed 5-65 and fellow opening bowler John Curtis kept things tight with 1-13 off six overs.

Peck (1-25) and Nicky Ison (1-24) also played their part on a great day for Upminster, but they are eager to back it up on Saturday with another strong result.

He said: "It's always nice to play at home, although we are playing Wells and it's always good to play there, but hopefully we can put in another good performance."