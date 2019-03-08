Peck hopeful Upminster can build on first league victory against Hutton

The Division One club will come up against former players Julian and Connor Whetstone on Saturday

Upminster captain Ollie Peck wants his team to make it back-to-back wins in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One on Saturday against Hutton.

A 29-run victory away to Harold Wood last time out has lifted the mood at the club and now they are determined to get one over a couple of former players.

Hutton are captained by Julian Whetstone, who represented Upminster alongside brother Connor in 2016 and 2017.

While Peck is excited to go up against the siblings, he is eager to register another successful result in the division.

He said: "We are looking forward to Saturday and obviously they have a couple of players who used to play for us. It will be nice to face them.

"They have some very dangerous players and their overseas (Vivian Paver) is a fantastic batsman and a good bowler, but we will do the best we can and hopefully keep some momentum going after a good win against Harold Wood."

Upminster showed great spirit away to rivals Harold Wood and were able to recover from tricky positions with bat and ball.

The visitors looked in trouble on 123-5 when Shafiq Rahman was caught for 49 off 95 balls, but the middle-order stood firm.

Number seven Terry Wyatt hit two maximums and two fours in a key innings of 41 and 75 by Harry Jenkins ensured Upminster made it to 254-8.

Jenkins smashed three sixes in his 62-ball knock and it gave the away side a total to work with.

"It was great to get a good score on the board with 254-8 and I think 220 was probably par on that wicket because it was a bit sticky," Peck said.

"To get 250 was over par and Harry Jenkins batted superbly and 'Shaf' came back into the team and almost got fifty at the top, so we were pleased. It was nice to get runs in the middle order and to put a real score on the board."

A quick start by Harold Wood in reply soon put Upminster on the back foot again, but Shahbaz Butt (1-27) and Peck (2-35) pulled it back for the away side.

Louis Pickering then stepped up and showed his talent with a stunning spell of bowling at the death to claim 5-55 off 8.4 overs.

He was well supported by Nicky Ison, who chipped in with 2-30 off seven overs and it ensured Harold Wood were dismissed for 225 with 14 balls left.

Peck added: "Bowling wise we actually had a terrible start and they were on something like 70 after seven overs.

"Louis and 'fester' (John Curtis) got smacked all over the place, their opener (Hafiz Yawar Afzal) batted well for 75, and then we got them back in the middle. 'Shabs' and myself went for about 60 off the next 20 overs.

"Then Louis and Nicky bowled really well at the end. Louis bowled very quick and I think it was his first five-wicket haul for the first-team so that was great and it was a lively atmosphere over there, so he did really well and it was a good performance.

"Hopefully he can carry that on in future weeks and also it was nice to see Nicky bowl with good control and pick up a couple of very important wickets.

"It was probably his best performance for the first-team, certainly that I have seen, so it was good to come away with the win, especially after Harold Wood had got into a winning position."