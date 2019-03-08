Peck hails 'remarkable performance' after win over Colchester

Shahbaz Butt hits out for Upminster in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One

Upminster stunned the previous Division One leaders with Shahbaz Butt and Terry Wyatt putting the visitors to the sword

Upminster batsman Shahbaz Butt raises his bat after success in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One

Upminster produced their performance of the season and one of their best for a long time to thrash Colchester in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One last weekend and captain Ollie Peck was delighted with the display.

Batting first, the hosts were in trouble once openers Farid Butt (42) and James Evans (19) were out in quick succession.

Number four Shahbaz Butt stuck to his task though and kicked on after passing fifty and found an able ally in Terry Wyatt, who crunched 89 off 65 balls to help Upminster post 322-8 off 50 overs.

By the time Butt was dismissed, he had smashed 19 fours and two sixes in a stunning knock of 125 off 109 balls.

In reply, Colchester - who were leaders of the division before Saturday - were dismissed for 144 inside 31 overs.

Peck said: "It was a remarkable performance. They were top of the league when we played and to beat them by almost 180 runs was incredible and it could have been by a few more.

"We had them 78-7 at one point, but it was a great win. 'Shabs' batted extremely well, but also Freddie and Spangles (Evans) at the start.

"We put on close to 70 for the first wicket which is where we have been struggling a little so it helped to have wickets in hand at the end."

Despite a strong start, Upminster were in trouble on 140-5 midway through their innings before Butt and Wyatt joined forces.

The experienced duo put on 163 for the sixth wicket with the pair teeing off and taking a liking to Jacques Sharam, who went for 43 off only four overs.

For Wyatt, it was his highest first-team score for eight years since a century at home to Shenfield in June 2011.

Captain Peck added: "I've played cricket with Terry for about 20 years and I think that was the best I have ever seen him bat.

"He wasn't on a lot after 30 balls, but went on having got in and then got stuck in during the last 10 to 15 overs with proper cricket shots, so that was good to see."

Needing 323 for victory, Colchester wanted a strong start, but got the opposite with Louis Pickering in the wickets early.

He finished with 5-65 - his second five-fer this year - but Peck also reserved praise for fellow opening bowler John Curtis, who conceded 13 runs for the loss of one wicket in his six overs.

Peck said: "Louis and Fester both bowled extremely well with the new ball. Louis got the wickets, but John kept it tight at the other end.

"We took a lot of early wickets and the game was almost over after 10 or 12 overs because we had them four down.

"They also lost a man in the field to a broken thumb, so we only had nine wickets to get and it was a very good win with some strong individual performances."