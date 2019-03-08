SNEL Div 2: Old Brentwoods beat Frenford

Khalid Sarwar in bowling action for Old Brentwoods (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians close in on top two, South Woodford slump to bottom

Old Brentwoods got the better of Frenford in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two contest to climb out of last place.

And Oakfield Parkonians claimed a win at Wickford to move to within one point of the top two, but South Woodford lost at home to Orsett to slip to the bottom of the table.

Baber Choudhary finished one run short of an unbeaten century as Brentwoods closed on 294-6, having hit there sixes and eight fours in a 133-ball innings.

And Khalid Sarwar was dismissed four runs short of his own hundred after a 166-run stand with Choudhary, after opening batsman Mdaminul Isalm Shihan had struck 65 off 58 balls with a six and 10 fours.

Minhaz Bhad (2-49) nabbed a brace for Frenford, who slipped to 46-2 as Ishaq Khan (2-19) had early success.

Omar Akram (59) hit three sixes and five fours in a 119-run stand with Rameez Rehman, who struck a six and 10 fours in his 72 off 73 balls as the pair fell in quick succession.

Frenford wobble to 227-7, as Sarwar (3-50) and Arshad Ali (2-60) combined, but Zakariya Paruk struck two sixes and five fours in his 48-ball 61 before falling to Sarwar and Ramesh Gunalan (2-33) wrapped up a 27-run victory.

Overseas star Ravi Teja finished 99 not out as Oakfield beat Wickford by six wickets with one over to spare.

Selvam Ramasamy struck two early blows with the new ball, but the home side had contributions throughout their line-up to reach 256-8.

Shawn Tuitt (4-41) and Ramasamy (3-31) had most success with the ball for Parks, who saw Tuitt hit nine fours in his 30-ball 46 in reply.

Dhruv Patel (33) also made a solid start, before Teja and Eshun Kalley combined in a 111-run stand for the fourth wicket to take Parks to the brink.

Kalley fell two runs short of a half-century after hitting a six and six fours, but Teja completed the job after hitting three sixes and nine fours in his 105-ball innings.

South Woodford captain Harry Neicho chose to bat first against Orsett, but saw his side held to 177-9 from their 50 overs.

Jamal Richards (39) top scored, after Kevin Smith (28), Neicho (24) and Joe Craddock (24) also made starts for the hosts, who put up a fight in the field in their attempt to protect their total.

Wickets were shared between Richard Browne (2-22), Harry Shirt (2-46), Viraj Khagram, Richards, Salman Naseer and Viv Hassen as Orsett got home with two wickets and eight balls to spare.