Search

Advanced search

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green, Woodford Green win, Goresbrook lose

PUBLISHED: 09:35 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 08 September 2019

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green & Havering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green & Havering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering and Woodford Green both won on the last day of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three season, but Goresbrook lost at champions Leigh.

Stanford were skittled for just 93 by Ardleigh Green at Central Park, before the hosts raced to a 10-wicket win in 16 overs.

Shawn Harvey (5-6) produced a stunning new-ball spell to reduce the visitors to 6-5 with Dalton Calcott claiming the sixth wicket to fall with the total on 29.

James Walker (3-15) ended a 39-run stand for the seventh wicket and Adam Thain also had success to help wrap up the Stanford innings inside 35 overs.

Thain (26 not out) then played the supporting role in reply as Paul Hurworth hit two sixes and 10 fours in an unbeaen 64 from 49 balls to see Green to a quick win.

You may also want to watch:

Woodford Green captain Hussnain Kazmi hit a six and 20 fours in a 79-ball 104 to steer his side to 236 against West Essex, with Sulaman Hussain (32) and Divij Desai (26) also chipping in.

Zain Ul-Abiddin (4-51), Kazmi (3-30) and Zubair Bhatti (2-19) then combined with the ball as the home side were dismissed for 138 in reply.

Goresbrook saw Leigh pile up 258-2 in 40.1 overs at Chalkwell Park, before crumbling to 81 all out in reply.

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Raiders 6 Oxford 3

Raiders face the camera after beating Oxford at the Sapphire (pic Romford Junior Raiders)

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green, Woodford Green win, Goresbrook lose

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green & Havering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing clubs to learn how to be more inclusive

A series of workshops aimed at coaches who want to make boxing at their clubs more inclusive is being launched this October (pic ickledot)

SNEL Div 2: South Woodford, Old Brentwoods relegated

Essex batsman Nick Browne appeared for South Woodford in their last game of the season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FA Cup: Barton Rovers 4 Romford 0; Bowers 2 Brentwood 1

Romford's Jimmy Cox (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists