SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green, Woodford Green win, Goresbrook lose

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green & Havering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering and Woodford Green both won on the last day of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three season, but Goresbrook lost at champions Leigh.

Stanford were skittled for just 93 by Ardleigh Green at Central Park, before the hosts raced to a 10-wicket win in 16 overs.

Shawn Harvey (5-6) produced a stunning new-ball spell to reduce the visitors to 6-5 with Dalton Calcott claiming the sixth wicket to fall with the total on 29.

James Walker (3-15) ended a 39-run stand for the seventh wicket and Adam Thain also had success to help wrap up the Stanford innings inside 35 overs.

Thain (26 not out) then played the supporting role in reply as Paul Hurworth hit two sixes and 10 fours in an unbeaen 64 from 49 balls to see Green to a quick win.

Woodford Green captain Hussnain Kazmi hit a six and 20 fours in a 79-ball 104 to steer his side to 236 against West Essex, with Sulaman Hussain (32) and Divij Desai (26) also chipping in.

Zain Ul-Abiddin (4-51), Kazmi (3-30) and Zubair Bhatti (2-19) then combined with the ball as the home side were dismissed for 138 in reply.

Goresbrook saw Leigh pile up 258-2 in 40.1 overs at Chalkwell Park, before crumbling to 81 all out in reply.