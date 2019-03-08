Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green & Havering win at Woodford Green, as Goresbrook lose at leaders

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 August 2019

Adam Thain of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Adam Thain of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering claimed a 60-run win over Woodford Green in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three after a fine century from Adam Thain.

Captain Paul Hurworth chose to bat first after winning the toss, but fell cheaply to Anshul Sharma.

Jon Bayfield (32) gave Thain some support, but Tom Gentle managed only a single, before Chris Cook helped move the score along.

Thain was eventually dismissed by Hussnain Kazmi for 122, while Cook was unbeaten on 56 as the visitors closed on 258-4.

Kazmi fell without scoring in reply to Shawn Harvey (2-29), who also dismissed Hamaad Sayyed, before Liam Brooks (3-32) picked up three wickets in quick succession to leave the hosts 64-5.

Ashish Rai (36) and Divij Desai put on 78 for the sixth wicket, before their partnership was ended by Cook, who dismissed both batsmen.

Sam Brooks got in on the act before Cook (3-29) struck again to leave Woodford nine down, before Luke Edwards wrapped things up.

Goresbrook, meanwhile, slipped to a three-wicket defeat at leaders Harlow.

You may also want to watch:

Brook skipper Shane Barwick chose to bat first after winning the toss but Aaron Scott fell cheaply and Jordan Calverley followed with the total on 42.

Afzal Hussain (25) was next to fall, followed by Alfie Horan for a third-ball duck, to make it 70-4.

But Barwick dug in to put on 50 with Danny Gillham, hitting a six and four fours in his 34.

Gillham lacked support from the lower order, though, and was last man out with the score on 173, having hit 10 fours in his 66 from 83 balls.

Harlow's top three all made starts in reply, before Shaun Ross produced a run out and Barwick and Calverley picked up wickets to leave them 83-3.

Calverley struck again with the total on 93, with Barwick (2-37) picking up a second wicket to leave Harlow 125-5.

But although Calverley (3-36) and Horan enjoyed further success, Harlow reached their target with three wickets in hand in the 37th over.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Latest from the Romford Recorder

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green & Havering win at Woodford Green, as Goresbrook lose at leaders

Adam Thain of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: ‘Downgrading’ A&E is not acceptable

Havering's London Assembly Member Keith Prince.

SNEL Div 1: Harold Wood lose; Hutton, Shenfield, Upminster, Woodford Wells all win

Harold Wood's Hafiz Yawar Afzal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham lose Betway Cup in penalty shoot-out

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

Friendly: Great Wakering 0 Hornchurch 4

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists