SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green & Havering win at Woodford Green, as Goresbrook lose at leaders

Adam Thain of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering claimed a 60-run win over Woodford Green in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three after a fine century from Adam Thain.

Captain Paul Hurworth chose to bat first after winning the toss, but fell cheaply to Anshul Sharma.

Jon Bayfield (32) gave Thain some support, but Tom Gentle managed only a single, before Chris Cook helped move the score along.

Thain was eventually dismissed by Hussnain Kazmi for 122, while Cook was unbeaten on 56 as the visitors closed on 258-4.

Kazmi fell without scoring in reply to Shawn Harvey (2-29), who also dismissed Hamaad Sayyed, before Liam Brooks (3-32) picked up three wickets in quick succession to leave the hosts 64-5.

Ashish Rai (36) and Divij Desai put on 78 for the sixth wicket, before their partnership was ended by Cook, who dismissed both batsmen.

Sam Brooks got in on the act before Cook (3-29) struck again to leave Woodford nine down, before Luke Edwards wrapped things up.

Goresbrook, meanwhile, slipped to a three-wicket defeat at leaders Harlow.

Brook skipper Shane Barwick chose to bat first after winning the toss but Aaron Scott fell cheaply and Jordan Calverley followed with the total on 42.

Afzal Hussain (25) was next to fall, followed by Alfie Horan for a third-ball duck, to make it 70-4.

But Barwick dug in to put on 50 with Danny Gillham, hitting a six and four fours in his 34.

Gillham lacked support from the lower order, though, and was last man out with the score on 173, having hit 10 fours in his 66 from 83 balls.

Harlow's top three all made starts in reply, before Shaun Ross produced a run out and Barwick and Calverley picked up wickets to leave them 83-3.

Calverley struck again with the total on 93, with Barwick (2-37) picking up a second wicket to leave Harlow 125-5.

But although Calverley (3-36) and Horan enjoyed further success, Harlow reached their target with three wickets in hand in the 37th over.