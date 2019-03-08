SNEL Div 1: Gidea Park & Romford, Harold Wood, Hutton, Shenfield win

Woodford Wells, Upminster, Fives & Heronians and Loughton all lose

Gidea Park & Romford ended their three-match losing run to beat Woodford Wells in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Wells were put into bat by Park captain Jamal Francis and saw Hugo Blogg and Andrew Gibbon (21) put on 57 for the first wicket before Aditya Kumar made the breakthrough.

Kumar struck again to dismiss Wells skipper Mitchell Todd and also ended Blogg's day, having hit one six and 11 fours in his 71.

Sadiqullah Kamal (3-22) claimed the next three wickets to fall and Muhammad Hasan Ali (2-13) and Harry Phillips also got in on the act to leave Wells 180-9.

But Mustifa Kamal (30) made late runs to lift the total to 205, before Kumar (4-55) ended the innings.

Park lost George Rogers cheaply in reply, trapped lbw by Kamal, but Umar Ayub (41) put on 68 with Ubaid Kiani, who had support fromm captain Francis (33) in a 73-run stand.

Kiani hit a six and six fours in his 72, before falling to Alexander Gilbert (3-48), who added two more scalps before Harry Phillips (23 not out) saw Park to a four-wicket triumph.

Harold Wood came out on top in their latest clash with Colchester thanks to a six-wicket haul from Sadair Mehdi.

Wood were put into bat by the visitors and lost openers Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Maruf Chowdhury with the score on 25.

Richard Brabner (23) added 79 for the third wicket with captain Shahbaz Khan, who went on to score 71 with three sixes and seven fours to lead Wood to 154-4.

But the home side fell away after Khan departed, with only Christopher Bennett (27) and Juwel Roy reaching double figures as six wickets fell for 35 runs and they were all out for 189, as Kieran Savill (5-47) finished as the pick of the Colchester bowling.

Mehdi made an early breakthrough in reply and struck twice more, before Chowdhury got in on the act with a brace to leave the visitors in deep trouble at 34-5.

Mehdi claimed his fourth wicket before any addition to the total, then completed his five-wicket haul with only 48 on the scoreboard.

But Feroze Ahmed hit back for Colchester with a 49-ball 65, before Taqi Abbas ended his resistance and Mehdi (6-37) claimed another scalp.

Chowdhury (3-14) wrapped up a 64-run win by dismissing last man Harry McBrearty in the 34th over.

Hutton won their encounter with Fives & Heronians as Connor Whetstone and Vivian Paver shone with ball and bat.

Fives captain Jake Poulter chose to bat after winning the toss, but Joseph Parry and Will Steinberg had success to reduce them to 47-2.

Poulter (27) and Usman Jane (21) made starts alongside Billy Amas, before both fell to Australian all-rounder Paver.

And Whetstone ended the innings of Amas on 51 from 63 balls, having hit a six and six fours to leave the visitors 130-5, before working his way through the middle and lower order.

Terry Ballard hit two sixes and six fours in his 43 off 35 balls, but fell to Whetstone (6-80) as Fives were dismissed for 208 in the 45th over.

Abdul Ameer claimed two cheap wickets in reply, but Paver then put on 156 with Julian Whetstone to take Hutton to the brink.

Paver hit four sixes and 11 fours in his 115 from 122 balls, while captain Whetstone was unbeaten on 67 from 111 deliveries, having hit eight fours, as his side clinched a seven-wicket win in the 45th over.

Shenfield maintained their good start to the season with a solid six-wicket success over Loughton.

Visiting captain Abdul Nasir chose to bat after winning the toss, but Charlie Haddon struck early with the new ball to dismiss Bilaal Anwar and Jack Plom sent Daniel Gymer packing to make it 19-2.

Alex Karkoski struck twice in quick succession after replacing Haddon, while Plom ended the defiance of Raihan Hussain, who hit a six and five fours in his 85-ball 50 and sent Osman Choudhry packing first ball to leave Loughton 102-6.

Vishak Surendra (23) gave support to Bilal Butt in a 59-run stand before also falling to Plom (4-31), with Tom Ballington also getting in on the act.

Butt finished unbeaten on 94 from just 88 balls, after hitting four sixes and 10 fours, as Loughton closed on 211-9, with former England Test spinner Monty Panesar finishing wicketless from his 16-over spell.

Ryan Plom put on 65 for the first Shenfield wicket with Ollie Ekers, who hit eight fours in his 51 from 67 balls.

And former skipper Jack Kliber (23) helped move the score along, before Jack Potticary fell four runs short of a half-century, having hit three sixes and three fours in his 42-ball 46.

And captain Roy Smith also hit three sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 38 from 30 balls to see Shenfield home in the 41st over alongside Haris Mahmood (24 not out).

Upminster suffered a nine-wicket defeat at Southend to remain at the foot of the table.

Captain Ollie Peck chose to bat first after winning the toss but saw Farid Butt fall cheaply and Louis Pickering (25) follow with the total on 59.

Young opener Kiran Kullar batted patiently to score 58 from 110 balls, hitting six fours, in a 103-run stand with Shahbaz Butt, who fell for 74 off 76 balls, having struck 11 fours.

Harry Jenkins (22) made quick runs, with Nathan Woods and Tom Daniels also helping to move the score along, but all fell to Joe Robbins (5-71) as Upminster closed on 234-9.

It proved a comfortable enough chase for the hosts, as Carl Lees (80) put on 180 for the first wicket with Numan Khan (79 not out), before falling to Shafiq Rahman.

Phil Gray then hit an unbeaten 43 off 29 deliveries to see Southend home in the 39th over.