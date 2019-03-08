Search

Green skipper Edwards expects tough test at Leigh

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 May 2019

Lloyd Edwards of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower captain Lloyd Edwards expects a tough test against Leigh-on-Sea this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Edwards and his side travel to Chalkwell Hall on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a seven-wicket defeat to Harlow last weekend.

And the skipper revealed he expects their opponents to be up near the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three table come the end of the season.

"Leigh came down last year so were expecting to be up there this season," Edwards said.

"They were strong two years ago when they went up from our division and I don't think they have had many changes to their side since."

Edwards knows Leigh pose many threats but insists they must not worry about that too much and just focus on their own performances.

"They have a few players we are aware of, however to concentrate on individual players wouldn't be something I would encourage," he added.

"They will have 11 players on the pitch on Saturday and I'm sure they're capable of performing, as is our team.

"One thing for certain is it will be a test and our boys are all looking forward to it."

The Central Park-based outfit have picked up one win and suffered one defeat so far in their opening two fixtures.

But the captain says it's vital to get as many points on the board as possible at this early stage of the campaign.

"Its always important to pick up early season points. With the cricket season being a relatively short one, early season results can shape your season," he added.

"We have won one out of two so far and will go into the game Saturday believing we can make it two from three and start to push on up the table from there."

Edwards is pleased with how the season is going already at this early stage in the season.

"As a whole the merger has been seamless and throughout the club we're satisfied that things are going in the right direction.

"The first team is mid-table, the second and fourth teams will start to pick up wins and our third XI is unbeaten thus far, so were in a healthy position all round."

