Upminster sponsor Kushoom Bugh deliver 350 lunches to NHS staff

Upminster Cricket Club sponsor, the Kushoom Bugh Indian restaurant, delivered enough curry to feed 350 NHS workers at Queen’s Hospital, Romford on Wednesday.

Owners Kalam and Rasel said that they wanted to do something to help out the NHS staff who are working tirelessly to battle the coronavirus pandemic during these unprecedented times.

The pair are very much community minded and as well as the cricket club, also sponsor Upminster Hockey Club and Upminster Veterans Football Club.

Rasel said: “Our father Abdul Rahim, who founded the Kushoom Bugh in 1978, was always supportive of clubs or causes in the local community and my brother and I want to continue this tradition, especially in the current climate.”

Under the current government legislation, the Kushoom Bugh is unable to operate as a restaurant, but after initially deciding to close until restrictions were lifted, demand from their extensive customer base saw them reverse their decision last week and re-open to offer a take-away service.

This was the inspiration behind providing NHS workers at Queen’s with some food, with regular customer and local businessman Ron Jenkins also wanting to contribute towards the cause.

Between them, they hatched a plan to supply curry to the nurses, doctors, porters, cleaners and other staff members who are working tirelessly to care for patients at Queen’s during this difficult time.

Kalam and Rasel added: “We would like to thank our customers for their continued support and also our staff, who have worked tirelessly in preparing the food for their customers and NHS workers at Queen’s Hospital.”