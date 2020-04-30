Upminster CC sponsor Kushom Bugh supply more meals to NHS

Upminster Cricket Club sponsors Kushom Bugh Indian restaurant donated more meals to NHS staff at Queen's Hospital in Romford this week Archant

Upminster Cricket Club sponsor Kushom Bugh Indian restaurant has supplied more meals to NHS staff this week.

Having made their first donation three weeks ago, they returned to Queen’s Hospital in Romford with a further 350 hot lunches.

The holy month of Ramadan, which started last Friday, is the Muslim month for charitable donations and a statement on the club website said: “Owners Kalam and Rasel decided once again to cater for the hard working NHS staff at Queen’s during this challenging period.

“With the first donation of food being so well received by staff at Queens, Kalam and Rasel and their team, felt that it was the least they could do to recognise the unbelievable effort and commitment by hospital staff during these unprecedented times.

“Numerous regular customers also contributed towards the cause, as they also wanted to show their appreciation to those working on the front line.

“Kalam and Ras would to thank the NHS for their hard work and would also like to thank their customers for their support during this difficult period.”