Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O'Neill challenges Rainham to stun sensational Springfield

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 August 2019

Rainham's Ben Little is congratulated by captain Jon O'Neill (right) after claiming a wicket (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Rainham's Ben Little is congratulated by captain Jon O'Neill (right) after claiming a wicket (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rainham fought back to beat Bentley by four runs at Spring Farm Park last weekend

Jon O'Neill believes Rainham can win at Springfield this weekend and postpone the hosts hopes of winning the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division title.

The Spring Farm Park club are second in the table on 285 points after beating Bentley on Saturday, but still trail the leaders by 61.

It means if Springfield can beat Rainham tomorrow, it will secure them the title again, but O'Neill has other ideas.

He said: "We have won eight on the spin and if the team can't get up for this one we must be doing something wrong and we just want to try and get another scalp.

"Springfield have been sensational this season and gave us a real hiding at our place, so it would be nice to give them a taste of their own medicine."

The previous encounter earlier in the campaign saw Rainham all out for 100 and eventually losing by 10 wickets on home turf.

Since then, however, the Spring Farm Park club boast a wonderful record and saw off Bentley in an extremely close tie last time out.

Rainham batted first and could only score 107 with O'Neill's 32 a team best, but Bhavik Patel took six wickets to dismiss the visitors for 103.

"A few weeks back I said we hadn't had any close games all season and then we had Aythorpe Roding which was a thriller and now this one, so a one-wicket win and a four-run victory - it doesn't get much closer," O'Neill said.

"We could have come out the wrong side of the results and we would look at the season in a very different light, but I felt we were the better team on both occasions and I look around and think we have matchwinners and people who can perform under the biggest pressure.

"To beat Bentley for the first time is a sign of our improvement and it was an early finish, so we couldn't ask for much more!"

Although unlikely, Rainham are still not ruling out a title victory this season, especially because Springfield host Bentley in two weeks time on August 24.

O'Neill knows the chances are very small, but will not give up until it's completely over, which may turn out to be on Saturday.

"We are not mathematically out of contention for the title, especially if we won this game, but we would require Springfield to lose against Bentley and then on the final day," he said.

"It means we have half an eye on the title and this is one of the games where I don't need to motivate my team."

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gidea Park & Romford face relegation threatened Loughton after narrow Upminster win

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch FC blog: A strong start following a summer of change

Joe Christou of Hornchurch and Jay Porter of Margate during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

O’Neill challenges Rainham to stun sensational Springfield

Rainham's Ben Little is congratulated by captain Jon O'Neill (right) after claiming a wicket (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Essex bowler Cook admits being injured has been tough

Sam Cook of Essex leaves the field with an injury during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists