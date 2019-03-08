Rainham and O'Neill hope to stun leaders Springfield

Rainham players applaud a half century from Jon O'Neill during the T-Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Spring Farm Park club defeated the Chelmsford-based team last year and will aim to replicate that on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jon O'Neill hopes Rainham take confidence from their last match with Springfield in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division.

The Spring Farm Park club will host the 2018 champions this weekend looking to inflict their first loss of the season.

Springfield are already 31 points clear at the top after six wins from six, but Rainham defeated them at Coronation Park last July and want to do the same at home.

O'Neill said: "We were one of only two teams to beat them last year, so we have that psychological advantage if you like.

"They only lost twice in 2018 and have won six out of six this year, so they must have forgotten what it feels like to lose, but we know we were one of the last to beat them, so that's a nice thing for us to have.

"We are also on our ground and we feel we benefit from it in a lot of ways because we know it, so we have a good chance of giving them a game and causing an upset.

"But they are a formidable side so if we get anything out of it I'll be very pleased."

Rainham are third after six games and 45 points behind Springfield, but they have had a tricky start to the season.

After Aythorpe Roding gave them a walkover three weeks ago, O'Neill's side were left frustrated on Saturday by the weather with their clash at Bentley postponed.

He conceded only playing once since losing at Canvey Island on May 18 has been a frustration for the squad.

"I think this has affected our preparation negatively because batsmen who are in form want to bat and batsmen who are out of form want to bat themselves into form and if you're a bowler you lose a bit of rhythm," O'Neill said.

"Obviously there are other opportunities for people to play, but I'm not playing on Sundays or in the T20s or youth cricket like some of our other guys, so games being rained off is damaging.

"I think it puts us on the back foot a little bit, but it means we have to be doubly up for it and deliver in the field and at training.

"Hopefully we can have a little bit of time in the nets Saturday morning to make up for the fact we haven't hit balls and bowled for a couple of weeks."