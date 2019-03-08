Rainham captain O'Neill aware of Old Chelmfordians' threat

Rainham's Ben Little (centre) celebrates after claiming a wicket against Rayleigh in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Spring Farm Park club are hoping to make it three Premier Division wins in a row

Jon O'Neill has urged Rainham to remain 100 per cent focused for Old Chelmsfordians' visit in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division on Saturday.

The Spring Farm Park club are third in the table at the halfway point of the season, two places and 15 points better off than this weekend's opponents.

Back-to-back wins have lifted Rainham into a strong position, but they know Old C's are capable of fireworks given they defeated Bentley back in May.

Captain O'Neill said: "We beat them earlier in the season, we are into the second round of fixtures now, but we know they can be a surprise package.

"They have some exceptional players and one of their batsmen is a really fantastic batter and can bowl as well.

"We know if they turn up, they can beat the best teams in this league, so we are not going to take anything for granted, but we are on a good roll and want to try and continue that on Saturday."

After thrashing Great Totham, Rainham backed it up with a fine win over Rayleigh on Saturday at Spring Farm Park.

O'Neill called incorrectly at the toss and the visitors batted first, but Biren Patel picked up three wickets to restrict the run-rate.

He claimed 3-11 from his seven overs and was backed up by Ben Little, who ripped through the Rayleigh tail on his way to 4-35.

It left Rainham with a simple chase of 121 and much to O'Neill's delight they managed to get home with few scares to triumph by six wickets on home turf.

Opener Rushi Patel smashed 38 off 44 balls and once he departed, former skipper Jas Hothi kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Hothi struck 38 not out with three fours to help Rainham win in the 27th over and remain just four points off second-placed Canvey Island.

"We bowled well again and we have bowled well across the season, no one has bowled badly from our frontline five," O'Neill added.

"It was a very professional performance in the field and we managed to knock the runs off without a massive collapse, so that was nice. I think it's probably the first time that has happened this year!

"The week before similarly we did the job with both bat and ball. Those are two games we would have looked to win and we have done that and now we are in a good position in the table, so everything's looking up."