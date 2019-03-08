Rainham start O'Neill's first season as captain with impressive victory

Jas Hothi impressed for the Spring Farm Park club during their win away to Old Chelmsfordians

Rainham host Great Baddow in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division this weekend full of confidence after an opening-day victory at Old Chelmsfordians.

Jon O'Neill's men produced good performances with both bat and ball to clinch a 69-run win with several players contributing.

Ex-captain Jas Hothi top scored with 66 as Rainham were dismissed for 178 and it proved too many for OC's with the current skipper taking 4-19 as the hosts were all out for 109.

O'Neill was well supported by Biren Patel (2-30) and Charlie Puncher (2-19) on a good day for the Spring Farm Park club with three sides in action.

Captain O'Neill said: "I think the team is less reliant on me as an individual now. Over the last few years people have developed really quickly and we have seen contributions from everyone in the team and that's great.

"You can't rely on one person because an injury could happen and then you are struggling, but I don't see the captaincy affecting me in any way.

"I have captained before in the T20s and in other formats and it has never taken away from my individual contribution and sometimes it has been the opposite.

"Hopefully it will be a similar story where I take on extra responsibility and I can improve my game, but I will be looking at those around me too.

"Particularly Ronnie (Jackson) and Jas, maybe now without the captaincy he can play with even more freedom.

"We also have people like Sid (Patel), Bhavik (Patel) and Biren and they are the ones I'm looking at on the pitch to step up and drive us forward and I can just chip in when needed."

After losing the toss at Old Chelmsfordians, the visitors were made to bat first and needed Hothi to dig them out of trouble.

Rainham lost Sid Patel and Jackson to ducks and captain O'Neill went for 10, but Rushi Patel hit 25.

With Hothi holding it all together at the other end, Ben Little added 31 crucial runs down the order as the away side got up to 178.

Skipper O'Neill delivered with the ball, claiming four wickets and Little followed up his runs with 1-27.

Jackson wrapped up the win with a scalp from his first over as Rainham won in comprehensive fashion.

Next up for the Spring Farm Park outfit is a clash with Great Baddow who lost to Bentley on Saturday.