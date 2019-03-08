Rainham enjoy memorable day with all four teams winning

Jas Hothi with Rainham batsman Ronnie Jackson (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jon O'Neill praised the effort in the field against Stock, but admitted the top order must step up soon

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rainham captain Jon O'Neill is not reading anything into Bentley's form this season ahead of visiting them in the T-Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division on Saturday.

The Spring Farm Park club are up to second in the table after winning at Stock last weekend and trail leaders Springfield by 27 points.

Bentley, who won the title in 2017, are down in fourth and have already lost twice including on Saturday at Canvey Island.

O'Neill's team know what that feels like with a defeat at the Essex club the only loss they have suffered this year.

He said: "We don't think about it too much, we all know Canvey is a hard place to go to and anything can happen there.

"Bentley are a different proposition at home and batting wise, they probably have the best depth in the league and that doesn't chance because they have failed a couple of times.

"They still have quality players and a good line-up, so we won't take anything for granted because of recent results.

"We look at ourselves and feel we are in good form and we need to deliver with the bat because that will give us the best chance."

Rainham made hard work of last weekend's victory at Stock, after dismissing the hosts for 118 inside 29 overs.

Biren Patel (3-8) and Bhavik Patel (4-32) did the majority of the damage after a top spell by Ben Little (2-34) first up.

O'Neill added: "It was definitely a bounce back win and especially in terms of bowling and fielding, it was probably our best fielding performance this season.

"Biren and Bhavik bowled really well and came to the party together for first time this year and Ben also bowled a fiery spell at the top and it set the tone and we never let up, which we have done on occasions.

"With small boundaries and on a goodish pitch, 120 was nowhere near par, so it was a really good performance in the field."

Despite a poor start, former captain Jas Hothi kept things ticking over with the bat and scored 25, but Rainham were soon on 45-4.

Rushi Patel (28) and Little (38) staged a strong counter-attack though and the visitors were on the verge of victory before a slight collapse added a few more nerves.

"The top order is definitely not firing at the minute. The openers and myself batting in the top five would expect to do more where as Jas batting at three and Ben and Rushi in the middle, they are definitely carrying us with the bat," O'Neill said.

"Once our top order starts firing, I feel we will be a formidable outfit and we need that to happen in the next two games because we are playing the big boys."

Rainham still managed to win by two wickets at Stock and it concluded a terrific day for the Spring Farm Park club.

"Saturday was the first time as a club all four teams have won on the same day in our 122-year history, so it shows everything is moving forward as we want it to," O'Neill added.

"We normally focus on the ones because I'm first-team captain, but as club captain it is very gratifying to see four out of four for Rainham and then Liverpool winning the Champions League final in the evening was the icing on the cake."