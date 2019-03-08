Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Surreal' for Upminster bowler Curtis to watch old team-mate in World Cup Final

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 July 2019

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (left) appears dejected as England's Ben Stokes scores runs during the World Cup Final at Lord's (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (left) appears dejected as England's Ben Stokes scores runs during the World Cup Final at Lord's (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Jimmy Neesham almost smashed New Zealand to victory against England eight years after he starred for Upminster in the 2011 season

England's Jofra Archer and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (right) during the Super Over in the World Cup Final at Lord's (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).England's Jofra Archer and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (right) during the Super Over in the World Cup Final at Lord's (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

While everyone at Upminster was delighted to witness Eoin Morgan's England triumph in the final of the World Cup on Sunday, they also spared a thought for New Zealand and in particular Jimmy Neesham.

The all-rounder made a name for himself in Havering as the club's overseas player for the 2011 campaign.

It proved a fantastic decision with Neesham scoring five half-centuries, three hundreds and taking 41 wickets to help Upminster finish third in the Essex League Division One and reach the League Cup final.

Curtis admitted it's still a surprise they didn't go up that year, he said: "I have always liked New Zealand. I think everyone does, they seem that type of country, but obviously I wanted England to win on Sunday.

"I would have been disappointed had we lost, but if I wanted anyone else to win above us it was them.

"Jimmy and I opened the bowling together in 2011 and he was unbelievable for us and the fact we didn't get promoted out of Division One that year shows how rubbish the rest of us were!

"He got three hundreds, a 99, a 95 and two seven-fers and I think he left with three weeks of the season left, but he was incredible.

"I'd say he is the best player I have ever played with or against in that league. I'm sure there have been other great players, but my personal opinion would be I don't think I have seen anyone better than him."

Eight years after playing in England, Neesham was in the country again this summer, but for the World Cup and he made a big impression.

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham after being bowled out (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Images).New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham after being bowled out (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Images).

The Auckland ace picked up five wickets against Afghanisatan, hit 97 not out in a clash with Pakistan and almost helped New Zealand win a thrilling final on Sunday.

He picked up three wickets to help dismiss England for 241 and force a Super Over which he batted in.

Despite a sensational six at the start of Jofra Archer's over, New Zealand fell agonisingly short and lost out due to boundary count after both ended on 15-0.

While the scenes across the country were jubilant - including at Upminster - Neesham's old team-mates did spare a thought for the 28-year-old.

Curtis added: "We were at the clubhouse and we probably had 20 to 30 people there, so it was a good atmosphere and it was just so surreal seeing someone in it that you played with.

"Jimmy was our overseas professional in 2011 and it was so weird to see him in the final and then to take on the Super Over at the end and nearly get them over the line."

It wasn't to be for Neesham and New Zealand, but he has plenty of time left to try and create more history on the world stage.

For Curtis and everyone at Upminster, it's no surprise to see the Black Caps all-rounder excelling for his country.

He concluded: "I think he had just played in the under-19 World Cup the winter before he joined us and I honestly believed after the season I saw him that he would go on and play for New Zealand. It was his attitude, it was unbelievable - he wasn't here for a good time, he wanted to win."

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Fourty Harold Wood Running Club members take part in Spitfire Scramble

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Spitfire Scramble. Picture: HWRC

‘Surreal’ for Upminster bowler Curtis to watch old team-mate in World Cup Final

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (left) appears dejected as England's Ben Stokes scores runs during the World Cup Final at Lord's (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Two Romford’s Team Falcon kickboxers celebrate huge wins

Sarah Worsfold (second from left) after her win. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club

Walthamstow defeat was tough to take says Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with ‘fantastic’ clash against former club Orient

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch with a shot against Leyton Orient at Bridge Avenue (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists