Shenfield eager to earn the bragging rights over rivals

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber as his team clinch victory at Upminster CC (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith is eager to get the bragging rights over local rivals Hutton when they meet this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The newly-relegated side will make the short trip to Polo Field Ground on Saturday as they look to continue their terrific start to life in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Smith and his side are currently unbeaten heading into the clash with batsman Chris Sains and Haris Mahmood returning to the line-up after missing the clash with Upminster last weekend.

The experienced batsman says they will up for the clash this weekend and admits he has been installing the importance of local derbies into his side.

"I've been telling the boys, all local games are ones you want to be up for, and hopefully we can get the bragging rights afterwards," he said.

The skipper was full of praise for his squad's strength and depth after watching Jack Kliber and Jack Potticary take the match by storm last weekend with half-centuries.

"They both batted extremely well, positive when they needed to be," he added.

You may also want to watch:

"Potticary rode his luck a little bit at the start, but once it settled down, he just looked class and so did Jack Kliber.

"It shows the strength and depth we have in our batting this year.

"You've got to have a squad to win things and this week we've got Chris Sains and Haris Mahmood back in which strengthens the batting line-up even more for the big local derby."

The former Hornchurch man says they're confident of another result after watching Hutton throw away their chances of promotion to the Premier Division last term.

"They did well last year, but at the same time they failed in not getting promoted after being 100 points clear, so they've obviously got weaknesses there," he added.

"They lost last week to Harold Wood who we beat the previous week, so we're going to be confident of getting another win."

Smith is also setting the bar high for his side as he is determined for success.

"You can't take things for granted, but you set yourself out to win 18 out of 18 if you can, that's how we feel," he said.

"Obviously it might not always go that way and if you draw or you lose, you've just got to bounce back."