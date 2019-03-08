Search

Ikram says Harold Wood are full of confidence ahead of top of the table tie at Hutton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 July 2019

H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

Harold Wood stand-in captain Hamzah Ikram says they're 'oozing' confidence as they head into another top of the table clash this weekend.

Wood travel away to fourth-place Hutton on Saturday as they look to continue stretching their lead at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

They head into the clash on the back of four consecutive wins including an 106 run victory over Shenfield last weekend to put them 12 points clear at the top.

"Confidence is oozing out of us at the moment and that's what happens when you win games so we want to keep that train going," Ikram said.

"It's another big game, another team looking for promotion, but we're hoping we can just keep the momentum going and again play the way we have been in the last three or four weeks."

The bowler has heaped praise on the squad depth as despite missing captain Craig Perrin for a few games this season they've still pulled through.

"We've had a few players missing games here and there, our captain Craig Perrin wasn't available, but I think that's a testament to the club that we're able to bring in youngsters that have progressed through the club.

"They're coming into the team and contributing as well."

Ikram was over the moon with last week's result over title favourites Shenfield who slipped down to fifth with that defeat at Harold Wood Park.

"It was fantastic, I think that the boys put in another good shift especially our middle and lower order, they batted fantastically and our bowlers again put the balls in the right areas.

"I wasn't confident after the first 20 overs, it was tricky conditions, but I feel like most of the batsmen did try and stick it out, which gave our lower order a platform to try accelerating.

"Juwel Roy and Sadaif Mehdi batted brilliantly at the end to get 50 odds."

Mehdi picked up three wickets while Mohammed Hasan picked up six as they bowled their opponents out for 115.

"He is a handy player for us, he bowls fantastically and he also showed up with the bat today (Saturday), and he's had a great season so far and hopefully it will continue.

"Mohammed Hassan bowled brilliantly and I think even with Monty in their side, he was still the best spinner on the day. He deserved a lot of applause."

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Ikram says Harold Wood are full of confidence ahead of top of the table tie at Hutton

H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

