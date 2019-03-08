Cricket: Hutton ease past Gidea Park & Romford

Hutton players celebrate a wicket during Hutton CC vs Gidea Park and Romford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at the Polo Field on 11th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield see off Harold Wood; Woodford Wells sink Upminster; Fives win; Loughton lose

Hutton eased past Gidea Park & Romford in their rain-delayed Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One derby.

And Shenfield saw off Harold Wood in another derby contest, while Woodford Wells got the better of Upminster on the first day of the season.

After a three-hour wait to start play at Hutton the match was reduced to 50 overs, with the side batting first facing 26 of them.

Umar Ayub fell cheaply to Joseph Parry, but Sam Hewitt hit two sixes and two fours in his 27 off 32 balls before being bowled by Vivian Paver.

Ubaid Kiani was dismissed by Parry, who followed up with the scalps of Harry Phillips and Umaad Sultan for a fine 4-24 haul as Park slipped to 57-5.

Park captain Jamal Francis held firm at the other end as Michael Pegram, Aditya Kumar and Sadiqullah Kamal fell in quick succession to make it 79-8, but becamee Connor Whetstone's third victim after reaching 35 off 34 balls, with two sixes and two fours.

Whetstone wrapped up the innings on 98 in the 23rd over, finishing with 4-27, and Hutton openers Bhajandip Singh Purewal (21) and Parry put on 45 in reply.

Hewitt made the breakthrough and Phillips dismissed Australian all-rounder Paver, but Hutton eased to an eight-wicket win in the 12th over as Parry finished unbeaten on 57 from just 34 balls, after hitting three sixes and seven fours.

New Shenfield captin Roy Smith put Harold Wood into bat and saw visiting openers Frankie Jacobs and Hafiz Yawar Afzal both run out cheaply to leave them 9-2.

Visiting skipper Craig Perrin was dismissed for a duck by Jack Plom (2-35) to make it 13-3, with Shahbaz Khan (24) trapped lbw by the Essex youngster with the total on 46.

Maruf Chowdhury fell to Alex Karkoski, before Hamzah Ikram became the first of four victims for former England Test spinner Monty Panesar, having hit two sixes and three fours in his 41 off 46 balls.

Panesar took a catch off the bowling of Karkoski (2-42) to dismiss Juwel Roy to make it 90-7, before claiming Craig Sampson as his second wicket.

Taqi Abbas hit four sixes in his 34 off 26 balls, before also falling to Panesar, who wrapped up the innings on 142 to finish with 4-37.

Shenfield openers Jack Potticary and James Klibert fell to Khan and Chowdhury respectively to lave the home side 33-2, but Haris Mahmood hit eight fours in his 40 off 39 balls and shared 60 for the third wicket with Smith.

Tom Ballington then added an unbroken 50 for the fourth wicket with Smith, who finished unbeaten on 50 from 70 balls after hitting a six and six fours.

Upminster made 211-8 from 46 overs at Wells, after opener Nathan Woods hit a six and nine fours in a top score of 77.

Woods put on 89 with Shahbaz Butt (44), before Terry Wyatt hit an unbeaten 37 fromm 30 balls late on as Mitchell Todd (3-71), Farzand Shah (2-36) and George Ellis (2-39) shared wickets for Wells.

The hosts lost Nabel Shaikh without scoring in reply, dismissed by Louis Pickering, and Ollie Peck claimed the wicket of Joe Johnson to leave them 42-2.

But Todd and captain George Styles then put on an unbroken 170 for the third wicket to see Wells to victory in the 37th over.

Todd hit three sixes and 10 fours in an unbeaten 113 from 112 balls, with Styles finishing on 65 from 84 deliveries after hitting nine boundaries.

The other two matches in the division saw Fives dismiss Southend for 156 in a rain-affected match, before going on to seal a six-wicket win, while Loughton collapsed to a 118-run loss at Colchester.

The home side made 199-2 in 45 overs at Castle Park, after an unbroken 178-run stand for their third wicket.

And M Fahad (32) and R Hussein (24) were the only Loughton batsmen in double figures as Darren Eckford (5-29) led the way with the ball for Colchester.

Nearly an hour of play was lost at Fives, with the match reduced to 42/39 overs for the two sides.

And visiting Southend were dismissed for 156 in 40 overs, with Nabeel Akhtar taking five wickets as Jonny Kay and Usman Jan nabbed braces.

Fives lost new signing Bradley Copper and Pete Kilpatrick cheaply but captain Jake Poulter and Jan (59) shared a notable stand.

Poulter finished unbeaten on 66 as his side secured a six-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.