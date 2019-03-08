Hutton target promotion under new captain Whetstone

Julian Whetstone, in batting action, is the new captain at Hutton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

After just missing out in 2018, the Polo Field Ground club will hope to get over the line this year

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hutton will hope to put last season's disappointing end behind them and finish in the top two of the Shepherd Neame Division One this campaign.

Daniel Hagger's team looked all set for promotion after winning seven of their first eight fixtures in 2018.

Three consecutive victories in July kept them in the title mix, but a poor finish saw them miss out and finish third.

A costly seven-wicket loss at Belhus on the penultimate weekend of the season proved decisive with the hosts going on to seal promotion by four points in the end.

While it was frustrating for the Polo Field Ground club, they could be proud of the cricket they played and the swashbuckling style they produced throughout.

Hutton didn't draw a single game and despite starting this campaign with back-to-back defeats, positives can be taken from their displays.

Talented youngster Julian Whetstone, once of Upminster, is now captain and his team produced two promising performances in cup losses at the end of April.

You may also want to watch:

In the League Cup, they fell short chasing 277 to win at Premier Division outfit Chingford in the first round.

The hosts batted first and posted 276-6 from their 50 overs despite the best efforts of overseas star Vivian Paver, who picked up 3-42.

Paver impressed with the bat too, scoring 62 off 55 balls while opener Joseph Perry struck a patient 79.

Once they went, Hutton's scoring rate slowed, and even though captain Whetstone hit 49, they were all out for 265 with four balls left.

A similarly strong display occurred a day later in the ECB National Club Championship first round.

Hutton made the long trip to East Anglian Premier League side Frinton-on-Sea but were unable to make the most of batting first.

Paver top scored with 54 and skipper Whetstone added 40 batting at number four, but the next top score was 31 from Bhajandip Singh Purewel as the visitors made 188-9.

It didn't seem enough, yet they pushed Frinton all the way in an exciting contest.

Purewel claimed 2-23, but ex-Essex ace Michael Comber hit 80 to earn a three-wicket win, but Hutton have shown they can mix it with the best.