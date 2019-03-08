Cricket: Hornchurch, Wanstead, Brentwood advance in National Club

Billy Gordon in bowling action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch booked their place in the next round of the ECB National Club Championship with a tense win over Dartford at Harrow Lodge Park.

Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Billy Gordon put the visitors into bat after winning the toss and saw Mehad Khan make an early breakthrough with the ball.

But the second-wicket pair put on 75, before Jas Bassan struck, and Ronnie Saunders picked up a pair of wickets to leave Dartford 155-4.

Gayan Sirisoma got in on the act, before Saunders (4-35) and Gordon (3-39) mopped up to dismiss Dartford for 196 as the last six wickets fell for just 35 runs.

Saunders, Merv Westfield (25), Paul Murray (35) and Bassan (24) all made quick runs at the top of the order in reply to see Hornchurch reach 127-4 with 18 overs remaining.

And captain Gordon held firm as more wickets fell at the other end, finishing unbeaten on 39 as his side secured a two-wicket win with eight balls remaining.

Essex League Premier Division rivals Wanstead – winners of the competition in 2017 – eased to an eight-wicket win over neighbours Newham, who were skittled for 91 inside 24 overs.

Adnan Ashraf (24) top scored for the visitors at Overton Drive, as Naivedyam Dwivedi took four wickets in eight balls without conceding a single run.

Jahansher Akbar (2-7) and Bradley De Villiers (2-32) nabbed braces for the Herons, who saw Zain Shahzad smack three sixes and six fours in his 46 off 26 balls in reply.

Hassan Chowdhury added 26 off 19 balls as Wanstead raced to their target inside 10 overs.

And Brentwood claimed an emphatic 160-run win over Saffron Walden to also go through.

Captain Aaron West (45) top scored as Brentwood made 208-9, with Richard Horswill (35) and Ben Allison (30) combining in a 63-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Nick Winter (2-18) and Allison (4-25) struck early blows with the ball to leave Walden floundering, while Ian Belchamber (3-4) claimed the last three wickets to fall as the visitors were skittled for 48.

Hutton fell to a three-wicket defeat at Frinton On Sea, after being held to 188-9.

Vivian Paver hit a six and six fours in his 53 off 59 balls, with captain Julian Whetstone (40), Bhajandip Singh Purewal (31) and Tom Patterson (22) also making starts.

But former Essex staffer Michael Comber smacked 80 off 47 balls in reply, including three sixes and 11 fours, to give his side a flying start.

And although Purewal (2-23) and Paver (2-25) nabbed braces, the hosts reached their target with 29 balls to spare.

Shenfield were shot out for 157 by Hadleigh, with Shaun Eaton (63) their top scorer.

And although Alex Kowoski (3-34) and Eaton (2-26) had success with the ball in reply, Hadleigh won by three wickets with time to spare.