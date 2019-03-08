Gordon keen for Hornchurch to get winning streak going

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon wants his side to repeat the mid-season form that helped them bag the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title last term.

Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Harrow Lodge outfit got off to a slow start last season before winning 10 consecutive games during the 50-over format to give them a point margin over their title rivals.

And skipper Gordon is keen to start stringing a run of wins together once again as they look to retain their crown.

But first up they welcome strugglers Chingford to Harrow Lodge Park as they look to make it back-to-back victories after beating Belhus by 52 runs last weekend.

"Last year we did the same thing, we got off to a slow start, and then we won like nine or 10 on the trot," Gordon said.

"If we could do something similar this year, then we'll be right up there. We just need to win a couple of games in a row, then confidence goes up from there.

"When you start winning and get on a roll it becomes like a habit, it tends to just keep going."

Hornchurch currently sit third in the table, 30 points behind second-place Wanstead and 33 off leaders Brentwood.

Gordon is confident they can claw themselves back into the title race as they are only seven fixtures into the 2019 campaign.

"We've got a good chance if we play well to keep on their tails; you never know what could happen in their games," he added. "We've got to play to our ability and back ourselves then you never know as there is still a long way to go in the league so we've got to just keep going."

Gordon did however admit his treble-winning side will have to be wary of batsman Alfie Taylor as they take on Chingford.

"Alfie Taylor is a class player, I've known him for quite a few years now, he's very good and he can take the game away from you in no time if you give him a chance," he said.

"Hopefully we can bowl well at him and get him out early, then we can go from there."

They head into the clash on the back of victory over Belhus where Merv Westfield inspired them to victory with 71 runs and a four-wicket haul.

Skipper Gordon will be hoping the former Essex man can continue his rich vein of form.