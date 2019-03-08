Brentwood skipper full of praise for Allison and Winter in Hornchurch win

B Allison of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Brentwood captain Aaron West heaps praise on bowling duo Ben Allison and Australian Nick Winter after they cruised to victory against treble-winners Hornchurch.

Nick Winter celebrates taking a wicket with his Brentwood team-mates

Premier Division champions Hornchurch were skittled out for just 59 at Harrow Lodge Park.

Winter picked up seven wickets to go past 50 for the season and earn Aaron West's team a superb victory on the road.

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon lost the toss and saw his side put into bat first and they were quickly in trouble.

None of the top six made it into double figures with Winter and Ben Allison (2-20) causing havoc.

J Hebron hits out for Brentwood

Jas Bassan tried to hold an end and made it up to 14 off 22 balls, but Charlie Griffiths (1-3) soon got rid of him.

Winter had already snapped up six scalps by this point and added another to finish with 7-33 from 9.3 overs.

The Australian dismissed Ronnie Saunders, Merv Westfield and Zeeshan Khan for ducks and extras with 16 was Hornchurch's top score in an overall total of 59.

"We won the toss and put pressure on them from ball one, I think Ben Allison has to take a lot of credit as well because he sort of set the tone and got the first wicket.

"Then Nick just did his usual and put Hornchurch under pressure, he got Billy Gordon out with his first ball, and to get their captain out early I think put a lot of pressure on them.

"The boys then ripped through them once again, so it was really good."

Gordon's team only used up 18.2 overs, but made a fight of things in the field and had Brentwood 4-2 after Mehad Khan dismissed Essex staffer Will Buttleman and Guy Balmford in quick succession.

Home captain Gordon got rid of opposition skipper West cheaply and Khan (3-24) had Joe Buttleman caught to raise hope of an astonishing win.

Yet Brentwood number four Jack Hebron showed his class to stick around and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Even when Gordon (2-11) had James Redwood out lbw to leave the visitors 34-5, Hebron remained calm and saw the away side over the line with an unbeaten 39 off 67 balls, including five fours and a single six.

"I think with the weather during the week, it wasn't the best of wickets and it was a bit damp, so I think their attack obviously their two medium pacers it suited that wicket.

"Our other recruit this year Jack Hebron has been excellent with the bat and stuck it through at the end and saw us home."