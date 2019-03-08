Brentwood captain West is eager to continue winning

Brentwood captain Aaron West determined to keep pushing on in hope of ending their silverware drought in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

A West of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019 A West of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

The Old County Ground outfit will travel away to face treble-winners Hornchurch at Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2019 campaign.

West and his side won all five of their time format fixtures and will now be hoping they can carry that form into the one-day matches this weekend.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure, but I don't think we've ever done that before so it's an excellent start from the boys and everyone is confident," West said.

"We've just got to keep winning games, all the boys have had a quick look at the Wanstead score and some of the others, and there was a few upsets on the cards.

"We have to keep doing our thing and hopefully they drop points, and we can keep pushing towards the league title."

Brentwood currently sit top of the league table with 110 points - 19 points clear of near rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

Billy Gordon's Hornchurch side sit just behind in third but trail by 31 points but skipper West says they'll be determined to take points off his side after a mixed start to the season.

"Hornchurch are obviously going to want to beat us as they're defending their title.

"They haven't had the best of starts, but I'm sure they won't want us winning it, so they'll be ready to fight against us.

"We also go into the new one-day format, so it's a completely new challenge, we must be prepared to adapt and ready for that game."

They head into the fixture on the back of an 157 run victory over Ilford last weekend with Australian bowler Nick Winter once again being the star of the show with yet another eight-wicket haul.

Jack Hebron (92) and Joe Buttleman (66 not out) also helped inspire West's side to victory as they reached a total of 250-4 after 62 overs after winning the toss.

Then came Winter who helped bowl Ilford out for 93.

And skipper West revealed his side flourish playing matches at The Old County Ground.

"All the boys love playing at Brentwood as it's one of the nicest grounds in the county, but we're confident we can go there, play our cricket and get the win.